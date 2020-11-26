Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 26

Marie Cooney (née Bunny Duffy)

William Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Drumcondra, Dublin

Marie Cooney (nee Bunny Duffy) Late of William Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Drumcondra, Dublin. Died 24 November 2020. Wife of the late Joe and loving mother to Miriam, Patrick, Bernadette and Eoghan, sister Nuala, grandchildren Niamh, Ailis, Conor, Colm, Kate, Hannah, Hugh and Emily, son-in-law Seamus, daughters-in-law Mary and Catriona, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in peace

Arriving for Funeral Mass at 10.30am on Friday, the 27 November 2020, at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir followed by burial in Faugheen Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.ie.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES THE FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY. WE SUGGEST USING THE ONLINE CONDOLENCE PAGE BELOW AS AN OPTION TO OFFER YOUR SYMPATHIES. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

Patrick (Pat) Burke

Sean Líne and Cloran, Fethard, Tipperary / Cloneen, Tipperary

Patrick (Pat) Burke, Sean Líne, Fethard and formerly from Cloran, Cloneen, Co Tipperary, November 25th 2020; predeceased by his brothers John and Michael. Deeply regretted by his sisters Nellie, Brigit and Mary, his brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Friday in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the Old Cemetery, Cloneen. In accordance with HSE and Government regulations, Pat's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. It can be watched online at https://fethard.com/parishchurch/index.html.