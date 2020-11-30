Tipperary deaths and funeral details, November 30

Michael Joseph Walshe

Glen of Aherlow, Tipperary / Fermoy, Cork

Michael Joseph Walsh, Gaithersburg, Maryland, U.S.A.& formerly of Glen of Aherlow, Co. Tipperary / Moorepark, Fermoy, Co. Cork. Peacefully, in the loving care of his family at home on November 20th, 2020. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (née Buzzard); loving father of Anna, Joellen, Seán and Sinéad; and devoted grandfather to Patrick, Michael, and Aidan Haugh; Rachel and Mairead Canning; and Michael and Robert Walshe. Also sadly missed by his loving sister Teresa Walshe, daughters-in-law Alvin Buzzard & Stephanie, sons-in-law Richard Canning and Patrick Haugh, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by his beloved son Ken, his brothers Patrick and Ken, and his sisters Nancy, Josephine, Mamie, Mairead and Kathleen.

Rest In Peace.

The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time. Memorial Mass in Lisvernane, Co. Tipperary will be announced.

Eric Percival Stanley

Athlone, Westmeath / Roscrea, Tipperary

Suddenly but peacefully on Thursday, 8th October 2020, at his home. Eric Percival, aged 86 years of Vicarage Road, Douglas, Isle of Man. Formerly of Athlone, Co. Westmeath and Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Youngest son of Robert Frederick and Letitia Stanley. Predeceased by his 4 brothers, Richard, Robert, Henry and Thomas. Loving husband to May, much loved dad to Ivor and Kelvyn, father-in-law to Ruth and Kalyani, treasured grandad to Emma & Sarah, and Linden & Marika. He will be sadly missed by all his nephews, nieces, family and many friends in the Isle of Man, Ireland, England and Northern Ireland.

Burial Service was held on Saturday, 24th October, at Braddan Church, Douglas, Isle of Man, followed by a private burial at Braddan Cemetery.Donations (Euros or GB Pounds), if desired, for Hospice Isle of Man, can be arranged through Ivor Stanley at ivor.stanley@live.co.uk +44 1624 853102.

Margaret GUIREY (née O'Brien)

Hillcrest Drive, Greystones, Limerick / Ballingarry (NR), Tipperary

Formerly of Ballingarry, Co. Tipperary

Margaret died peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of Terence, dearest mother of Margaret, Monty, Aidan, Teena, Rita & Cora and adored Nana to Amy, Robert, Serena, Dylan, Shona, Adam & Lucy. Sadly missed by her husband & family, sons-in-law Joe, Liam & Paddy, daughter-in-law Mairead, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and her special pets Candy & Beauty.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Monday (Nov. 30th) at 11 am and will be streamed live (Click here to view Mass). Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with current guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members only.

Margaret’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home on Monday at 10:50am approx. for neighbours & friends.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

Margaret (Mags) Mockler (née Kavanagh)

Ballyerk, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary / Greystones, Wicklow

Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of Pat, Liz and Staff of Eyrefield Manor Nursing Home, Greystones.

Predeceased by her husband Mixie, sisters Noreen (Doherty), Betty (Hayes), Anne (Brophy), and Mary (Thomas), brother Paddy. Deeply regretted by her daughters Catherine (Lennon, Greystones), Irene (Callanan), Mary (Tilbury) and Deirdre (De Prada), grandchildren Christopher, Diane, Daniel, Jamie, Steven, Calum and Grace, sons in law Walter, James, Chris and Christophe, sister Phyllis (Galvin), brothers Michael, Tommy and Tony, nephews, nieces, brother in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Following government guidelines, Margaret's funeral cortège will arrive at St James' Church, Two Mile Borris, on Monday, 30th November, for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Two Mile Borris Cemetery. Numbers are limited to 25 in the church. The Mass can be viewed at rhealy.ie/funeral

Please observe social distancing, wear a face mask and no handshaking

Anne Fogarty (née Sweeney)

30 Cnoc Ard, Ballina, Tipperary

Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by sister Phyllis and brother Pat. Deeply regretted by her husband James; sons Mark, Declan, Ray and Colin; daughters in law Maura, Trish, Adrianna and Grainne, grandchildren Laura, Amy, Ciarán, Leah and Riain; great-grandchild Amber, sister Kay, brother John.

Due to the Government restrictions and public health guidelines on Covid 19, Anne's Funeral will be private. Should you wish to express your condolences to Anne's family, please do so in the condolence book below.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday the 30th of November at 10am in Our Lady and St. Lua's Church Ballina, followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetry, Dublin.

Donagh O'Sullivan

Newtown Lower, Faugheen, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Finola, daughter Chloe, sons Killian and Conal and future son in law Andrew.

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4-7pm. Removal Wednesday morning at 11.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Faugheen, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Byrne (née Williams)

Foilnacanna, Kilcommon, Tipperary

Byrne, (nee Williams), Foilnacanna, Kilcommon, Thurles, Co Tipperary, Mary, November 28th 2020, (peacefully) in the loving care of St. Theresa’s Nursing Home, Thurles. Beloved wife of the recently deceased Gerry, mother of the late Kathleen and sister of the late Lola (McCarthy) and Una (McGuiness).

Loving mother of Eileen, Paddy, Mary Kate and Margaret. Sadly missed by her daughters and son, brother Paddy, sisters Claire (Kelly) and Rosario (Cullinan), grandchildren Nathan, Gerry, Andrew, Patrick and Mary, sons in law Chris Killane and Michael Hanly, brothers in laws, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing this Monday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon, from 6 o’clock to 8 o’clock for family and friends, with strict adherence to social distancing, face coverings and no hand shaking. Requiem Mass Tuesday in St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon, at 12 noon followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

In line with current restrictions the number of people in the church is restricted to 25, the Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: (link to follow)

House strictly private, please.

"May She Rest in Peace"