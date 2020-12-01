Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Late Jimmy Nolan, Roscrea

The death has occurred of Jimmy Nolan, Boulera, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the matron and staff of Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret, brother Johnny and sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by his sons Joe, Frank and Brendan, brother Liam, daughter-in-law Edyta, grandchildren Phillip and Sofia, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to government guidelines Jimmy's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only (25 people). Private removal from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening (approx. 6.30pm travelling out by Timoney, Knock, turning at Maher's Cross and down past the home residence) arriving in Curraguneen Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rest in Peace



Late Bridget Randall (née Smyth) Cork & Tipperary

The death has occurred of Bridget Randall (née Smyth), 43 Eaton Heights, Cobh, Cork / Clogheen, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late William & much – loved mother of Eileen, Breda, Billy, Sé & Donal. Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by her loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, Eileen (Childs), nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & a wide circle of friends.

Reception into St. Colman’s Cathedral on Wednesday, December 2, at 2.15pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Bridget’s funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie

May Bridget rest in peace



Late Michael Costello, Cahir

The death has occurred of Michael Costello, 'Langzaam', Suttonrath, Cahir, Tipperary. Michael (Cos) died, unexpectedly, at home. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Lara, daughter Farrah, sister Elaine, brothers John, Paul and Alan, extended family, neighbours and many great friends.

Michael's funeral cortège will leave Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Thursday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cahir, for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Michael's Mass will be live streamed and the link will be available here shortly. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, in Michael's memory, to the Irish Heart Foundation / South Tipperary Hospice. Due to current government guidelines, the funeral will be private to family and close friends only. The Costello family thank you for your understanding at this most difficult time.

"Happy and carefree, you left us too soon"

Late Mary Fahy, Dublin / Ballyporeen

The death has occurred of Mary Teresa Fahy (Sandymount, Dublin 4 and Carrigmore, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary) - November 14, 2020 (peacefully), in the Leeson Park Nursing Home, loving daughter of the late Hannah and Patsy: sadly missed by relatives and friends.

A private funeral took place on Tuesday, November 17, for immediate family and friends, due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

May she rest in peace

Late Margaret Morrissey (née Dobbyn), Cloneen

The death has occurred of Margaret Morrissey (nee Dobbyn), Cloran, Cloneen, Co Tipperary, November 30, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Ned. Loving mother to Chris and Mary, mother in law to Keith and Carrie, grandmother to Louise and Stephen. She will be sadly missed by her family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the reposal will be attended by family only. Funeral Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty, at 11 o'clock, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Fethard.

May She Rest in Peace

Late Michael Murphy, Carrick-on-Suir

The death has occurred of Michael Murphy, late of St Molleran's, Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Waterford. Died November 29, 2020. Sadly missed by his loving brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St Molleran's Church, Carrick Beg on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the reposal will be attended by family only.

May he rest in peace

Late Catherine (Cathleen) O'Brien, Cahir

The death has occurred of Catherine (Cathleen) O'Brien, Tincurry, Cahir, Tipperary. Catherine died peacefully in her sleep. She will be very sadly missed by her relatives, kind neighbours good friends and of course Dogser.

Funeral cortège will leave Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir on Wednesday morning at 11:30am to arrive at St. Kieran's Church, Ballylooby for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current government guidelines, Catherine's funeral mass will be strictly for family and close friends only. Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

May she rest in peace