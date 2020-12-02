Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, December 2, 2020

The late Michael Bourke

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Bourke late of Gortnabowl, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary. In the wonderful care of the staff of St. Theresa's Nursing Home, Thurles. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Kitty, sister-in-law Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace. Due to government & HSE guidelines a private family Mass for Mick will take place on Thursday at 11 AM in The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, followed by interment in St. Brigid's Cemetery. Mick's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh. For those who would like to attend but cannot, please leave a message of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Sheila McGeever

The death has occurred of Sheila McGeever late of Santry, Dublin and formerly of Thurles, Co. Tipperary – 29th, November 2020. Peacefully at Beaumont Hospital; beloved daughter of the late Charles and Josephine and loving sister of Fr. Pat C.S.Sp and the late Seamus and Marie. Sadly missed by her loving brother, nephews John and Colm, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a personal message in the section “condolences” on RIP.ie or on www.kirwans.ie. “May she Rest in Peace”

The late Jimmy Nolan

The death has occurred of Jimmy Nolan late of Boulera, Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully in the care of the matron and staff of Patterson's Nursing Home, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by his wife Margaret, brother Johnny and sister Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons Joe, Frank and Brendan, brother Liam, daughter-in-law Edyta, grandchildren Phillip and Sofia, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace. Due to government guidelines Jimmy's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only(25 people). Private removal from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening (approx. 6.30pm travelling out by Timoney, Knock, turning at Maher's Cross and down past the home residence) arriving in Curraguneen Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please leave messages of condolences on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Johnny Nugent

The death has occurred of Johnny Nugent late of Sean Allen Tce., Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, sister Margaret (Coffey), brothers Mickey, Jimmy, Christy and Danny. Deeply regretted by his loving family, niece Mary, nephews Gerard, Hugh, Martin, Jimmy, Pat, John and Michael, his friends of Kissane Fuel, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Due to government restrictions on Covid 19, a family Mass for Johnny will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Thursday, Dec. 3rd, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Bridget Randall

The death has occurred of Bridget Randall (née Smyth) late of 43 Eaton Heights, Cobh, Cork / Clogheen, Tipperary. Peacefully, at home surrounded by her loving family in her 101st year. Beloved wife of the late William & much – loved mother of Eileen, Breda, Billy, Sé & Donal. Sadly missed & lovingly remembered by her loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, Eileen (Childs), nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives & a wide circle of friends. May Bridget rest in peace. Reception into St. Colman’s Cathedral on Wednesday, 2nd of December, at 2.15pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass followed by cremation at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy. Bridget’s funeral Mass will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie. Those who would have liked to attend Bridget’s service but cannot do so, can leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Breda Ryan

The death has occurred of Breda Ryan (née McCormack) late of Kilrush House, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly of Lisheen Upper, Greenane, Tipperary. Peacefully at home in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband George (Toomaline Doon), infant son George, brothers Paddy, Jim and Tom. She will be sadly missed by her sons Tom, Pat, George, Jim and daughter Brid (Bourke), brother Donny, sisters-in-law Joan and Sr Margaret Mary Ryan, grandchildren Niamh, Tara, Laura and David, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Colette, son-in-law Jimmy Bourke, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines; Breda's funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday, 3rd December, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the church. Breda's funeral mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie.