Tipperary deaths - Thursday, December 3, 2020

The late Katherine Ellis

The death has occurred of Katherine (Kitty) Ellis (née Costello) late of Greystones, Wicklow / Tipperary. Former Lady Captain Greystones Golf Club, December 2nd 2020, passed away peacefully in the compassionate care of Nicola & the staff of the Dargle Valley Nursing Home, Enniskerry. Beloved wife of the late John & mother of the late Paul. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Elizabeth Burke & Mary Simpson, sisters Maureen & Chris, sons-in-law Bernard & Dean, grandchildren Matthew, Rachel, Anna, Chloë, Nessa, Peter & Andrew, great-granddaughter Miya, nieces & nephews, extended family & friends. Kitty's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in private by Fr. Gerard Young on Friday, December 4th, at 1pm in The Holy Rosary Church, Greystones, which will be streamed live on the church webcam http://www.greystonesparish.ie after which she will be laid to rest in Redford Cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in memory of Kitty can be made to Greystones St. Vincent de Paul Conference, c/o The Parish Office, Holy Rosary Church, Greystones, Co. Wicklow, or by using the following link http://www.svp.ie/GreystonesAnnualAppeal. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis” Enquiries to Mark Kinsella Funeral Directors 087 2160740

The late Nora Gleeson

The death has occurred of Nora Gleeson (née Bishop) late of Booterstown, Dublin / Grantstown, Tipperary. In her 94th year, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Frank, adored by her children Mary, Geraldine, Frank, Eileen, Kate, John, Ciaran and Joan, and her sons-in-law and daughters-in-law. Nora will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by her 22 grandchildren and 3 precious great-grandchildren, and by her brother Ned (Tipperary), her sister Alice (New York) and her best friend Nora (Manchester). Blessed to have been cared for at home by our angels Sharon and Lea, and by the wonderful Dr Lisa Cogan. Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place at 11.00 o’c on Thursday 3rd December. The Mass will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/5xnCOCgtR_Q . Nora’s funeral cortège will leave her home at Castlecourt, Booterstown Ave. at 10.45am to be escorted by her family for the 11am Funeral Mass. For enquiries contact Fanagans Funeral Directors at 01 4167700.

The late James Keating

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Keating late of Burgess West, Ballylooby, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his wife Nora, son Paul, daughter Katie, daughter-in-law Cora, son-in-law Gerry, grandchildren Ben, Holly, Faye, Peter and Seán, his sisters Anna and Francis and his brother Bob. His funeral cortège will leave Costigan's Funeral Home, Cahir, on Friday morning at 11.15am to arrive at St Kieran's Church, Ballylooby, for 12 noon Mass, with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines family and close friends only of no more than twenty five in church. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for Jimmy's family please use the condolence link on RIP.ie. May He Rest in Peace. Family flowers only with donations, if desired, to Alzeimer's Society of Ireland.

The late John Smith

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Smith late of Kilnamanagh Court, Clonoulty, Tipperary / Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully. In the wonderful care of the Staff of South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Elspeth, sons Ivan and David, grandchildren Elliott and Emily, daughters-in-law Paula and Katrina, cousins, neighbours, friends and fellow believers. May He Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines a private funeral service will take place on Saturday, 5th December, in Thurles Baptist Church, Graigue, Moycarkey, at 12 noon, followed by cremation at a later date. Number are limited to 25 persons in the Church.Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Jack and Elspeth's desired charities; Soteria Trust Uk and Philo Trust Uk. Please observe social distancing, wear a face mask and no handshaking.