Tipperary deaths - Friday, December 4, 2020

The late Vincent Long

The death has occurred of Vincent Long late of Redmondstown, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly of Portlaw, Co. Waterford, who died on 3/12/20 in Cork University Hospital. Vincent, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, daughters Irene, Vera and Rita, son Ian, sons-in-law Paul Martin, and Kieran, brother Maurice, grandchildren Josh, Ben, Grace, Conor, Caitlin, Cillian, Frankie and Vinnie, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. May He Rest In Peace. Funeral will take place in St. Patrick's Church, Portlaw, on Saturday, 5th of December 2020. Requiem Mass on arrival at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Coronary Care Unit, Cork University Hospital. A donation box will be available at the church.

Due to Government and H.S.E. advice and guidelines regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late Katherine Ellis

The death has occurred of Katherine (Kitty) Ellis (née Costello) late of Greystones, Wicklow / Tipperary. Former Lady Captain Greystones Golf Club, December 2nd 2020, passed away peacefully in the compassionate care of Nicola & the staff of the Dargle Valley Nursing Home, Enniskerry. Beloved wife of the late John & mother of the late Paul. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Elizabeth Burke & Mary Simpson, sisters Maureen & Chris, sons-in-law Bernard & Dean, grandchildren Matthew, Rachel, Anna, Chloë, Nessa, Peter & Andrew, great-granddaughter Miya, nieces & nephews, extended family & friends.

Kitty's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in private by Fr. Gerard Young on Friday, December 4th, at 1pm in The Holy Rosary Church, Greystones, which will be streamed live on the church webcam http://www.greystonesparish.ie after which she will be laid to rest in Redford Cemetery.

No flowers by request, donations in memory of Kitty can be made to Greystones St. Vincent de Paul Conference, c/o The Parish Office, Holy Rosary Church, Greystones, Co. Wicklow, or by using the following link http://www.svp.ie/GreystonesAnnualAppeal. “Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”. Enquiries to Mark Kinsella Funeral Directors 087 2160740.