Tipperary deaths - Saturday, December 5, 2020

The late Anne Mulcahy

The death has occurred of Anne Mulcahy (née McEvoy) late of Cherrygarth, Portlaoise, Laois and late of Aghaboe, Co.Laois and Dolla, Nenagh. Peacefully, at home. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy and sons Christopher and Tomas. Deeply regretted by her loving son Brian and daughter Deirdre & by Deirdre's partner Tom Grace, granddaughter Enya, brother Canice and sisters Peig, Teresa, Joan and Bernie, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May Anne Rest In Peace

Due to current guidelines a family funeral will take place. Funeral cortège will leave her home in Cherrygarth on Monday at 11.30am to arrive at SS. Peter & Paul's Church, Portlaoise, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery, Nenagh, arriving at approx 2.30pm. Those who would liked to have attended but cannot, can view the livestream of her Mass on www.portlaoiseparish.ie. Condolences can be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late Stephen Costello

The death has occurred of Stephen Costello late of Shanavalla, Carrigahorig, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Mary, nephews John and Eamonn, nieces Marie and Katie cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Removal from his residence this Sunday to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass arriving at 12-15pm for family Funeral Mass at 12-30pm burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Stephen's family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

The late Sean Donovan

The death has occurred of Sean (Seanie) Donovan late of James Street, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, peacefully in Milford Care Centre, after a long illness bravely borne, Sean (Seanie). Beloved husband and best friend of Doreen. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Doreen, sister Joan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, Godchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association. Due to government restrictions on Covid 19, a family Mass for Seanie will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Saturday, Dec. 5th, at 12 noon and burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Seanie's Funeral cortege will travel to St. Michael’s Church via James Street, Davis Street and St. Michael’s Road. Mass may be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Patricia O'Toole

The death has occurred of Patricia (Trish) O'Toole (née Maher) late of Annacotty, Limerick / Clonmel, Tipperary. Trish died peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Beloved wife of Denis, loving mother of Darren & Lorna, mother-in-law of Gail, daughter of Eileen & the late Con and sister of Michael, Conor, Helen, John, Paul & Kevin. Sadly missed by her family, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass will take place in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen on Sunday (Dec. 6th) at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium. Trish’s Funeral Cortege will pass the family home on Sunday at 10:45am approx. for neighbours and friends. Please Observe Social Distance. In compliance with current guidelines, Requiem Mass will be restricted to 25 family members and close friends only. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section on the website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The late Mary Sullivan

The death has occurred of Mary Sullivan (née Kelly) late of Knocklofty, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at home after a long illness. Very deeply regretted by her sons Pat and Martin, daughter Noreen, daughters-in-law Edel and Sylvia, son-in-law John, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace. Mary’s funeral cortège will arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Irishtown, at 1.45pm on Sunday for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in the New Cemetery Grange. Donations, if desired, to Le Cairde Day Care Centre, Clonmel. House private, please. Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 25 people in the church. Mary’s Funeral Service can be viewed online on https://www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Mary’s family on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Conor Walsh

The death has occurred of Conor Walsh late of Tubberadora, Boherlahan, Tipperary and late of Luton, London. November 30th peacefully in Luton and Dunstable Hospital. Conor (in his 98th year), beloved husband of the late Anne (nee Reynolds, Waterford who died on February 18th 2018) and brother of the late Bridie, Josie Purcell, Mary Ryan, Kitty O’Keeffe, Denis, Tom, Margaret Kelleher, Richard and John. Sadly missed by his sons John and Conor, daughters-in-law Liz and Anne, grandchildren Joe, Tommy, Calum and Ciaran, great-grandson Billy, sister Eileen Moloney, sister-in-law Rita Walsh, nephews, nieces, relatives, his wonderful carer Margaret Hegarty and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Conor’s Funeral will take place privately in Luton on Thursday, December 10th, at 3pm. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link on RIP.ie.