Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 9

DIARMUID RYAN

Islandbawn & Summerhill, Nenagh, Tipperary

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Margaret & Rody and brothers Emmett and Conor, his son Craig and by Laura, Rosanna & Emily, his aunts and uncles, the Ryan"s of Summerhill and Spillane's of Cunnahurt and their extended families, nephews & niece, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of great friends.

May Diarmuid Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

John Joe O'MEARA

Killurin, Killeigh, Offaly / Borrisokane, Tipperary

Late of Offaly County Council. Peacefully after a short illness at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Beloved eldest son of the late Dan and Mai and loving brother of the late Benny. Deeply regretted by his brothers Jim, Donie, Tom, Pat, Kevin and his sister Nuala, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May John Joe Rest In Peace

Removal from O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore on Thursday morning at 11am to St. Patrick's Church, Killeigh (via Killurin), arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial after Mass in the local cemetery. Due to government guidelines numbers in the Church are restricted to 25.

Those who would have liked to attend are welcome to stand along the route from the Funeral Home to the Church, also outside the Church, at the cemetery or can view the Mass on http://www.killeigh.com/webcam-killeigh.html .The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

John Nugent

Cork City, Cork / Emly, Tipperary

Nugent, John (Late of Suttons Buildings, formerly of Meadow Park Lawn, Ballyvolane, Cork and Emly, Co. Tipperary). On 5th December 2020, suddenly at home; sadly missed by his wife Cathy (née Horgan), sons Barra, Peter and Michael, daughters Katie, Isabelle and Sue-Ellen, brother Tom, sisters Helena, Joan, Mary, Betty, Berna and Geraldine, grandchildren, wider family circle, neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dilis.

In keeping with current Government guidelines on public gatherings John’s funeral will take place privately for family and friends. The family wish to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this time.

John's funeral mass can be views online on http://www.mycondolences.ie/

At 11am on Thursday 10th December.

Tony Lees

Gortlassobrien, Ballina, Tipperary

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Jo, son Tommy, daughter Jill, his mother Nan, brothers Denny, Jim and PJ, sisters Geraldine, Eileen, Martina, son in law John, daughter-in-law Noreen, grandchildren Yasmin, Chloe, Ruby and Juliette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to the Government's restrictions on Covid 19, Tony's Funeral will be private. If you wish to express your condolences to Tony's family please do so in the condolence section below. Prayers will take place in Boher Church at 8pm on Tuesday, the 8th of December. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, the 9th, at 11:30 am, burial afterwards in Reilig Lua Killaloe. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Home Care team. House private.

If you would like to View Tony's Funeral please click on the zoom links below:

Prayers in Boher Church on Tuesday at 8pm:

https://zoom.us/j/91477448602?pwd=M3BoS0lBSnBlNFhETmx2Um13ZnBhUT09

Tony's Funeral and burial in Reilig Lua Killaloe on Wednesday the 9th of December

https://zoom.us/j/91780138642?pwd=QzJxdDkyeFRUUTBNeHIya2ZuSG9vQT09

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Monica Doherty

Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary

Monica Doherty, Ballycahill, Thurles, December 7th, 2020, in the wonderful care of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. Predeceased by her parents Bridie and Pakie, her brothers Paddy, Gerard, Tommy and John. She will be sadly missed by her sister Cally, her dear friend Pod, her aunt Sr. Catherine Ryan, Presentation Sisters, Iona, Australia, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many good friends.

REST IN PEACE

In accordance with government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of St. Cataldus, Ballycahill, limited to family members only, on this Thursday morning at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in the local cemetery.



