Tipperary's deaths and funeral details, December 10

Ellen (Eily) Pollard (née Butler)

Lower Ballingarry, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary / Tullaroan, Kilkenny

Ellen (Eily) Pollard, nee Butler, Lower Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Tullaroan, Co. Kilkenny.

Ellen died peacefully on Wednesday 9th December 2020, in the loving care of nurses and staff at Fennor Hill Nursing Home, Urlingford and St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Pre-deceased by her husband Kieran, her brother Johnny and her sister Alcie. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Tommy and Kieran, daughters-in-law Fionnuala and Sindy, grandchildren Kate, John, Jack, Mark, Max and Killian, great-grandchild Jamie, nephew Pat Farrell, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Ellen Rest in Peace

In keeping with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Ellen’s Funeral shall be private. Funeral will leave from Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan and arrive at The Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry for Requiem Mass on Saturday morning at 11.30 o’clock (maximum 25 people in the church). Burial will take place afterwards in the Old Churchyard, Ballingarry.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Willie Joe Kelly

Springfield, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Kelly, Willie Joe (Springfield, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary). 9th December 2020. Deeply regretted by his brothers John and Eamonn, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule, this Thursday evening from 5 o'c to 7o'c. Arriving at Church of the Assumption Ballingarry on Friday morning at 11.15 o'c for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'c. followed by burial in Old Churchyard Cemetery Ballingarry.

Please adhere to Government & HSE guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings.

Maura Keating (née Leahy)

Formerly of Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel, Tipperary / Skibbereen, Cork

Keating (formerly Holmes) (nee Leahy), Prohoness, Aughadown, Skibbereen, Co. Cork and formerly of Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully on December 9th 2020. Maura, beloved wife of the late Michael Holmes and the late Michael Keating and great-grandmother of the late Sean Carr. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Brendan, Thomas and Barry, daughters-in-law Majella, Hazel and Geraldine, grandchildren Conor, Caoimhe, Gillian, Gavin, Dean, Mollie, Emily and Joshua, brother Bernard, sisters Betty and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on http://funeralslive.ie/maura-keating/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.