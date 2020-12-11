Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 11

Ellen (Lena) Nagle

Ballinaclough, Golden, Tipperary

Nagle: Ballinaclough, Golden, Co. Tipperary, December 10th, 2020. Peacefully (in her 94th year). In the excellent care of the matron and staff of Sacré Coeur Nursing Home, Tipperary Town. Ellen (Lena), deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19, a family only Funeral Mass takes place on Saturday (12th Dec) in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Golden, at 11.30am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/goldenparish/ followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Tony Cronin

Ashgrove Lawn, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Tony Cronin, Ashgrove Lawn, Cahir Road and formerly Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. Tony passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday morning. Beloved husband of Deirdre and adoring father of Amy and Aisling he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken wife and daughters, sister Maria (Trait), brothers-in-law Dermot (Power) and John (Trait), extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Saturday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Holy Year Cross Committee.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.