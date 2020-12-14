Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 14

Theresa (Tess) Prout (née Guilfoyle)

Boherduff Close and formerly Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Theresa (Tess) wife of the late Patrick, sadly missed by her loving family, sons Pat, Tom, Billy and Dan, daughters-in-law Helen, Theresa and Rachel, grandchildren Kevin, Luke, Danny, Ruby and Harpur, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning at 11 o'clock in SS Peter & Paul's Church followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to Theresa's family. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to le cairde Clonmel. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time

Mary O'Regan (née Burke)

Lower Killeens, Cork City, Cork / Templemore, Tipperary

O'Regan (Lower Killeens, Cork and formerly Killea, Templemore, Co. Tipperary), on December 11th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family; Mary (née Burke), beloved wife of Dermot and loving mother of Denis, Jack, Norma and Kieran. Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband and family, sisters Ita, Catherine and Breda, brothers John, Eamon, Martin, Dan, Batt and Peter, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

To follow best practices and guidelines and with the support of Mary's family the funeral will take place privately. Condolences may be added below and at www.oconnorfuneralcork.ie Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Marymount. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation.

George R Crawford

Main Street, Borrisokane, Tipperary

The sudden death has taken place of George R Crawford,Toronto, Canada. Formerly of Main Street, Borrisokane, 7th December 2020. Predeceased by his parents John, Vera and brother Gaynor. He will be very sadly missed and forever remembered by his partner Karen and her daughter Gillian, brothers Cyril and Trevor, sister-in-law Miriam, nephews Simon and his wife Maeve, Colin and Myles, his grandnieces Alannah and Sadie. All his extended family, friends and neighbours.

Cremation to take place in Toronto.

Always In Our Hearts.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Stanley Thompson

High Park, Dromakeenan, Roscrea, Tipperary

Stanley Thompson died 9th of Dec. 2020, High Park, Dromakeenan, Roscrea, Co.Tipperary. It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Stan Thompson. Thoughtful to everyone he met, considerate and loving husband, cherished and spoiled his son Matthew. Stan was a true soldier at heart, battled to the end. Deeply regretted by his wife Rebecca, son Matthew, sister Lynn (Hayes), mother in law, father in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

Gone from our sight but never from our hearts.

Funeral service on Monday at 11.30am in the Methodist Church, Roscrea and interment afterwards in Ettagh Cemetery. Due to the HSE and government guidelines Stanley's funeral service will be private to family and friends. The family would like to thank you for your support and co operation and understanding during this difficult time.

Mary Phelan (née Quinn)

Fr. Callanan Park, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Phelan (nee Quinn) Mary, (Fr. Callanan Park, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Gortahoola, Drombane and Kilburn, London) December 11th 2020, peacefully at home, wife of the late Michael. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Margaret, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing in Whites Funeral Home, Cappawhite, Sunday evening from 5.30 o’c until 7 o’c. Arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite, Monday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30 o’c with burial afterwards in Kilvalure Cemetery, Drombane.

Please adhere to Government Guidelines re Covid-19, attendance in the church will be limited to 25 people.

Mary GOTT (née McCarthy)

Spafield Crescent, Cashel, Tipperary

Gott (nee McCarthy), Spafield Crescent and formerly of Oliver Plunkett Park, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, December 12th 2020, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Mary, beloved mother of the late Martin and Serena, grandmother of the late Darren and Oisín and sister of the late Catherine. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Marcella Gleeson, son Edward (Eddie), son-in-law Tommy, daughters-in-law Ann and Lynn, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Breda McGrath, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Monday in St. John the Baptist, Cashel at 10am and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.

Michael (Fly) Flynn

Graigaman, Coalbrook, Thurles, Tipperary / Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Michael “Fly” Flynn, Graigaman, Coalbrook and formerly of Dillon Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by his nephew Conor. Deeply regretted by his loving fiancée Tracy, his children Daniel, Michael, Gillian and Clíodhna, their mother Jennifer, their partners Cristina, Margaret Mary, John and Steven, his grandchildren Bobby, Lottie, Lily and Alex, his brothers Gerard and Fergus, sisters Noreen, Breda, Rosaleen and Mary, uncle Paddy, nieces, nephews, grand-niece, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Tuesday at 1 o’clock. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in Powerstown Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

James (Jimmy) Dalton

Cloghera, Bansha, Tipperary / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Dalton, Cloghera, Bansha, Co. Tipperary and late of Springhouse, Kilshane, Tipperary Town, December 10th, 2020. James (Jimmy), sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Deirdre, sons Kieran, William and his partner Fiona, and their mother Kathleen, grandchildren James, Orla, Conor ,Sean and Ciara, sisters Betty, Eileen, Angela and Mairead, son-in-law Dermot, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to government restrictions on Covid 19, a family Mass for James will take place in The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha, on Monday 14th December at 11am and burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Christopher (Christy) Lonergan

Kyle, Bohertrime, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Lonergan, Kyle, Bohertrime, Tipperary, December 12th 2020, Christopher (Christy), predeceased by his father Richard, mother Catherine, brothers Richard and baby John. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Nicholas, James and Michael and sister Philomena (Fanning), nephews, nieces, grandnephew, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government guidelines on Covid 19, a family Mass for Christy will take place in St. Nicholas’ Church, Solohead, on Tuesday 15th Dec. at 11.30am and funeral afterwards to St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.

Eileen Eviston (née Connolly)

Baronstown, Loughmore, Tipperary / Terenure, Dublin

Eviston (nee Connolly) Eileen, Greenmount Lawns, Terenure and formerly of Baronstown Loughmore Co. Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and Staff of St Theresa’s Nursing Home Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Tom.

Deeply regretted by her brothers Seamus (Dublin) Eamonn (Thurles) and sister Rena Ormond (Templemore), sisters in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews.

Due to Government restrictions with Covid-19 and in adherence to Public Health guidelines, a family only Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore, on Tuesday, December 15th, at 11:30am and can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com/loughmore. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Denis EGAN

Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel, Tipperary

Egan, Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel and formerly of Bawnmore, Gooldscross, Cashel and Willesden, London. December 12th 2020, peacefully at Cluain Arann, Tipperary. Denis, beloved brother of the late Paddy, Michael, Kitty and Mary. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, sons Richard and John, daughter Linda, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Shaun, Robert, Frankie, Eoin and Elanna, brother John, sisters Biddy, Hannie, Teresa and Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only funeral Mass takes place on Tuesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Boherlahan at 11.30am and can be viewed on Boherlahan/Dualla.ie followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Cluain Arann Nursing Unit.