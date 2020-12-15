Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The late Corinne Carroll

The death has occurred of Corinne Carroll (née Castanier) late of Soyons, Clover Lane, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly Soyons, France. Peacefully after an illness borne with immense courage. Under the wonderful care of the Staff of Cherry Ward, University Hospital Waterford. Sadly and deeply missed by her devoted husband Gerard (Gerry), brother Eric, sister Marylisa, extended family and friends.

Following government guideline a private family cremation will take place on Thursday 17th December. No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. House private, please.

The late Thomas Comerford

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Comerford late of Killiney, Dublin and formerly of Grangemockler, Co. Tipperary and ex TEXACO. December 12th 2020 (peacefully) at home. Tom; dearly beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of Siobhán, Paul and the late Gary and predeceased by his brother John. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, daughter-in-law Michelle, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren Ronan, Clíodhna, Eibhlín, Lucy and Hannah, his brothers Pat and Jim, sisters Breda and Judy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-lawn, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Family flowers only, donations to Irish Cancer society www.cancer.ie. May he rest in peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Tuesday (Dec 15th) at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Churchview Road, Killiney followed by interment at Barndarrig Cemetery, Barndarrig, Co. Wicklow. To live stream the service click on this link https://churchservices.tv/johnstownourlady. For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to Covid-19 restrictions can leave a personal message on Tom's Obituary Notice by clicking on Recent Deaths at https://www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Michael Dunne

The death has occurred of Michael Dunne late of Lake View Drive, Templemore, Tipperary. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, at 12 pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

The late John English

The death has occurred of John (Sean) English late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. Sean passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his family, daughters Geraldine, Margaret, Patricia, Bernie, Mary, sons John, Gerry and Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Wednesday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel and click the tab St Oliver’s. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Nuala Quirk

The death has occurred of Nuala Quirk (née Heaphy) late of Mount Richard, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 13th December 2020. Peacefully, after a long and stoic struggle with ill health, in the tender care of Greenhill Nursing Home. Dearly beloved wife of Niall and devoted mother of Jacqueline, Anne, Karen and Michael, mother in law of Hubert, Mark, Gerard and Jennifer, cherished grandmother of Genevieve, Edmund, Charlotte, Annalisa, Rebecca, Christopher, the late Niall, Hilary, Hugh, Emmet, Joseph, Isobel, Michael and Georgina and great-grandmother of Michael, Harriet, Cecily, Oliver and Isobel and her extended family members, loyal and ever supportive neighbours and friends.

Arriving for funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Faugheen, Carrick on Suir on Wednesday, 16 December 2020, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral will take place for immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page to offer your sympathies on RIP.ie. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Tony Turner

The death has occurred of Tony Turner late of Spafield Crescent, Cashel, Tipperary. December 13th 2020, unexpectedly at South Tipperary General Hospital. Tony, beloved son of the late Paddy & Nellie and brother of the late Joanie and Robert. Deeply regretted by his wife Caroline, son Gary and his partner Niamh, daughters Kelly and Carly, Kelly’s partner Cathal, grandchildren Lee, Kaci, Harley and James brothers Patrick, John-Joe and Conor, sisters Eileen, Esther, Tricia, Bridie, Mary and Angela, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only Funeral Mass takes place on Thursday in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel at 12.00 noon and can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Irish Kidney Association. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link on RIP.ie.