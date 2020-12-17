Tipperary deaths - Thursday, December 17, 2020

The late Alice Deegan

The death has occurred of Alice Deegan (née Kennedy) late of Clonboo, Templetuohy, Tipperary, E41 V584, (unexpectedly at home) 15th of December 2020, predeceased by her husband Martin and sisters Mary and Kitty. Deeply regretted by her loving family Tomas, Miriam, Martie and Aidan, son-inilaw Kevin, daughters-in-law Anne, Sineád and Carmel, grandchildren Niamh, Eimear, Caoimhe, Grainne, Cormac, Jack, Andrew, James, Saoirse, Grace and Aoife, sister Biddy, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace. Reposing at her residence (Eir Code E41V584) this Thursday evening from 2 pm to 9 pm. Requiem Mass in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore on Friday at 12 pm which can be viewed live on www.ejgrey.com. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

The late Catherine Kerwick

The death has occurred of Catherine Kerwick (née Maher) late of Cashel Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary, December 16, 2020. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughters Marion and Rosaline, sons-in-law Frank and John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, grandnieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Due to Government Guidelines on Covid 19, a family Mass for Catherine will take place in St Michael's Church, Tipperary, on Friday, 18 December, at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Mass may be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Lawrence Moloney

The death has occurred of Lawrence (Larry) Moloney late of London and formerly 4 Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Tipperary. After a long illness. Predeceased by his parents Séamus (Lowry) and Ellen. Deeply regretted by his brothers and sisters; Jim, Paddy, Helen, Billy, Breda, Mary, Sylvia, Martin, Esther, Angela, Claire, Gerry and Rosie, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace. A private cremation will take place in London. Requiem Mass and internment of ashes will take place in Thurles in the new year. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie

The late Ann Myles

The death has occurred of Ann Myles (née O'Keeffe) late of Rochestown, Ardfinnan, Tipperary and formerly of Burgessland, Newcastle, on 15th December 2020 peacefully in the loving care of her family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Patsy, daughters Margaret, Breeda, Áine, Marie, Yvonne and Trisha, sister Chrissy sons-in-law, grandchildren sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and a large circle of relatives and friends. Pre-deceased by her brothers Michael, Tommy, Teddy and sisters Breeda, Mary and Lily.

Funeral cortege will leave her residence on Thursday to arrive at the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan, for 12.30 Mass which may be watched live via Ardfinnan Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan followed by burial afterwards in St Finnian's Cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines numbers are limited to 25 people in church with house strictly private. No handshaking and wearing of masks is mandatory. Family flowers only donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement. May she rest in peace. We thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for Ann's family on the condolence link on RIP.ie.

The late Sheila O'Connor

The death has occurred of Sheila O'Connor (née Gleeson) late of Rockvale, Newport, Tipperary, December 16th 2020 peacefully at her home in her 92nd year. Surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Brian, loving mother of the late Anne and sister of the late Malachy and Mary G. Sadly missed by her loving sons Ger and Noel, daughters Catherine, Elaine and Mary, daughter in law Frances, sons in law Denis and John, grandchildren Shane, Rachel, Aoife, Claire, Niamh, Brian, Genevieve and Emma, sisters Lily and Gretta and brother Pa, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arrival on Saturday, 19th December, at the Church of the most Holy Redeemer Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people etc. Messages of condolence can be left via the link on RIP.ie.

The late Eddie Ryan

The death has occurred of Eddie (Womble) Ryan late of Pearse Square, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 16 December 2020. Sadly missed by his loving wife Bernadette and loving father to Vanessa, Robert and Alan, brothers, sisters, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Friday the 18th December 2020 at 10.30am in St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines, Eddie's funeral will take place for family. We suggest using the online condolence page as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Charles Small

The death has occurred of Charles (Charlie) Small late of Castlewaller, Newport, Tipperary. Unexpectedly on the 15th of December 2020 in the ICU, University Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his beloved parents Gus and Joan and brother Dan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family: sisters Sr. Mary Monica, Helen (Coughlan), nephews Thomas, Tomás and Christopher, nieces Mary and Joanna, sister-in law Bridie, brother-in law Christy, grandnieces Aoibhín and Caoimhe, nieces-in law Brigid, Dearbhla and Catherine, cousins, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May he Rest in Peace. In adherence with current Government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday the 18th of December at 11.30 am in the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport, followed by burial in Rockvale Cemetery. For those who would like to attend but unfortunately cannot at this time, Charlie’s funeral Mass may be viewed on the livestream service on www.twitch.tv. search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Sympathies may be expressed to the family on the condolence page on RIP.ie. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.