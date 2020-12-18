Tipperary deaths - Friday, December 18, 2020

The late Anne Dunne

The death has occurred of Anne Dunne late of Milestown, Cloneen, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly Moonverrin, Drangan, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, December 16th 2020. Anne, deeply regretted by her partner John; son Keelan; daughter Aine; brother Jim, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 19th December 2020, at 11am in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 50 people are allowed in the church. For those who cannot attend but would like to please use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies.

The late Whitby Moynan

The death has occurred of Whitby Moynan late of Hogan`s Pass, Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved parents Richard (Dick) and Diana. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Clive and sister Ella (Nelson), nieces Zara, Vicky and Emma, nephew Karl, sister-in-law Hilary & brother-in-law Thomas, grandnephews, uncles, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends. Due to current Government guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family Funeral Service will take place this Saturday at 12 o'c. in St.Mary's Church of Ireland, Nenagh followed by burial afterwards in Monsea Graveyard Ballycommon, Nenagh. "AT REST"

The late Eileen Whitten

The death has occurred of Eileen Whitten(née Fennell) late of Bushy Park, Borrisokane, Tipperary / Yewston, Nenagh and Woodbrook, Templeouge, Dublin. Predeceased by her beloved husband Stewart. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Lynn, son-in-law Joe Kelly, grandchildren Jonathan, Philip and Christopher. Philips wife Eimear, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current government restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family Funeral Service will take place this Saturday at 11 0'c in St.Maelruain's Church, of Ireland Tallagh followed by burial in the adjoining Graveyard.