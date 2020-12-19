Tipperary deaths - Saturday, December 19, 2020

The late Michael Barry

The death has occurred of Michael Barry late of Newtown, Aherlow, Tipperary. Michael deeply regretted by his loving parents William and Edith, children Kayleigh and William, sisters Edel and Claire, brother Jack, aunts, uncles, nephew J.J. and Micheal's partner Shelia, neighbours, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Daniel Healy

The death has occurred of Daniel (Dan) Healy late of Rossaree, Newport, Tipperary. Late of Iarnród Éireann 18th December 2020. Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick. Sadly missed by his loving wife Marlyn, sons and daughters Barbara, John, Anthony, Gerard, Catherine, Danny and Brian, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister Jane, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, cousins, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace. Arriving for Requiem Mass to Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport on Monday, 21st of December, at 11.30am. Mass can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search Newport, Birdhill, Toor. Burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery, Newport. Please follow current government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Delany- Minihan Undertakers, Cork Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary. Condolences and messages of sympathy can be expressed on RIP.ie.

The late Martin Maguire

The death has occurred of Martin Maguire late of Cuckoo Dene, Hanwell, London, W7 3DS and late of Marian Tce., Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents Stephen and Mary, sister Marie (O’Dwyer). Deeply regretted by his wife Breda (Conway) and sadly missed by his sons Martin, Ross and Alex, brothers; Richard, Liam, John, Kieran, Eugene, Garry and Dermot, sisters; Kathleen (O’Reilly) Joan (Ryan) Francis (Costello) and Marian (Martin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nephews, nieces, Godchildren, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. A family Mass for Martin will take place in Our Lady & St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Hanwell, London W7 3SU on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 10am and burial afterwards in Hanwell Cemetery. Mass may be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/user/cbarrochado. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Thomas Frederick McBride

The death has occurred of Thomas Frederick McBride late of Knocknenaugh, Kiskeam, Cork and formerly of Newtown School, Newtown, Cloughjordan, Tipperary. Passed away peacefully at his daughter Louisa’s residence. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and father of the late Nicky and Josie. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Louisa, Sonia and Deborah, son Paul, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Jerry, relatives and his many friends. Rest in Peace. A Funeral Service for Thomas Frederick will take place on Monday, 21st of December, at 1:30pm in St. Kieran's Church, Cloughjordan, followed by burial in Modreeny Cemetery. Thomas Frederick's Funeral Service will be for family and friends only. For those wishing to send their condolences, please use the condolence box on RIP.ie. To us you were someone special, someone set apart, your memory will live forever, engraved within our hearts.