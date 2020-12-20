Tipperary deaths - Sunday, December 20, 2020

The late Thomas Waters

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Waters late of St John's Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 18 December 2020. Deeply regretted by his loving wife May and loving father of sons Bernard, John, Kevin, William, and Brian, daughter Ann Marie and son in law Liam. Brother Mattie, sister in law Josie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arriving for funeral Mass in St Nicholas' Church, Carrick on Suir on Tuesday the 22nd December 2020 at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.ie follow the link. Due to HSE guidelines, Tommy's funeral will take place for immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Rose Kinane

The death has occurred of Rose Kinane (née Walsh) late of Ballinahinch, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of Brownstown, The Curragh, Co. Kildare. December 19th 2020, peacefully at Tir na nÓg, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel. Rose (in her 85th), beloved wife of the late Billy and mother of the late Brendan. Deeply regretted by her daughter Ann, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Ruth, granddaughter Ava, sister Maud Donoghue, brother-in-law Tommy, sister-in-law Nancy, nephews, nieces, relatives, great neighbours and a large circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only funeral Mass takes place in the Church of the Assumption, Knockavilla, on Monday at 11.30am followed by Burial in Ardmayle Cemetery. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Gerald Bailey

The death has occurred of Gerald (Gerry) Bailey late of Springhouse, Kilshane, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and formerly Ogmore by Sea, South Wales & Harborne, Birmingham. December 19th, 2020, peacefully at home, Gerald (Gerry) – sadly missed by his loving family, Maria Bailey, son Chris, daughters Siobhan and Ellie, brothers Geoff and Trevor, grandchildren Thomas and Nathan, daughter-in-law, son-in-law and partners, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace. Due to current restrictions Gerry’s funeral will be private for family only.

A celebration of Gerry’s life will be arranged at a later stage. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to South Tipperary Hospice, PSPA Ireland or the Irish Cancer Society. House Private Please.

The late Mary Burke

The death has occurred of Mary Burke (née Walsh) late of Ballyhudda, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Under the wonderful care of Milford Home Care. Will be sadly missed by her husband Paddy, son Bill, daughter Catherine, grandchildren Chloe and Adam, daughter in law Gertrude, son in law Dan, sister Margaret, brother Eamon, nephews, nieces, brother in law Dick, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace

Following government guidelines; Mary's funeral cortége will arrive at St Peter's Church, Moycarkey on Monday, 21st December, at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Peter's New Cemetery, Moycarkey. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late John Fitzpatrick

The death has occurred of John Fitzpatrick late of Rockfield, Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary and late of Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow (retired ESB Staff). Peacefully on Saturday, 19th December, 2020 at South Tipperary General Hospital. Husband of the late Nora Fitzpatrick (nee Stack). Very deeply regretted by his loving sons Michael, John, Patrick and PJ. grandchildren Jason, Daniel, Mary and Chloe, daughters in law Breda and Ana, PJ's partner Amy, nephews, relatives and friends. May John Rest in Peace

John's funeral cortége will arrive at St Oliver's Church on Sunday evening at 730pm. Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Monday followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private please. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel and click the tab St Oliver’s. In accordance with current Government guidelines, numbers are limited to 50 people in the church. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Please leave your personal message for John’s family on the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Mark Griffin

The death has occurred of Mark Griffin late of New York, USA and formerly of St, Conlans Road, Nenagh, Tipperary. The death has occurred of Mark Griffin, (suddenly and peacefully) at his residence, 144 Vernon Avenue, Yonkers, New York, 10704 USA. Formerly of St, Conlan's Road, Nenagh, County Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Emily and her mother Carol Ward of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his father Michael Griffin, greatly missed by his mother Ann, siblings, Michael, John, Pat, Noeleen, Paul, Cyril and Anne, brother in law and sisters in law and by his many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends, by his close friends in NY, Pat Quirke and family, flatmate Johnny, former work colleague Angelo and all his friends at Bobs Furniture New York. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Alison Meehan

The death has occurred of Alison Meehan late of Rush, Dublin / Holycross, Tipperary and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim) - Dec 19, 2020, (peacefully) after a long illness, Alison; sadly missed by her loving children Megan, Joe and Liam, megan's partner David, grandchildren Jamie and Louis, mother Fidelma, sisters Frances, Ann and Jane, brothers Paul and Fr. Dominic, extended family and friends.

May Alison Rest In Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral mass will take place for family and close friends. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny. https://www.sfh.ie/donate_

The late Margaret O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Dwyer (née Redfearn) late of Castlepark, Two Mile Borris, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne. In the wonderful care of the Staff of ICU, South Tipperary Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her daughters Shelly and Fiona, son in law Eddie, grandchildren Lauren, Jade, Amy, Lucy, Chantelle, Natasha, Lewis, Shannon and Brandon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Christine, brothers Barry and Alan, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines a private family service and cremation will take place on Monday, 21st December, at 1pm in the Island Crematorium Cork. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. House Private Please.

The late Ann Sheridan

The death has occurred of Ann Sheridan (née Kelly) late of Las Vegas, USA and late of Pill Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Died 16 December 2020. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bob, brother Michael, sisters Eileen, Marie, Patricia, Gabrielle, Geraldine and Josephine. May she rest in peace. Ann's funeral will take place in the coming weeks in Las Vegas.