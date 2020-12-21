Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 21

Michael Barry

Newtown, Aherlow, Tipperary

Barry, Newtown, Aherlow, Co. Tipperary, 17/12/2020. Michael deeply regretted by his loving parents William and Edith, children Kayleigh and William, sisters Edel and Claire, step-brother Jack, aunts, uncles, nephew J.J. and Micheal's partner Shelia, neighbours, cousins, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Michael's funeral cortége will leave his residence on Sunday 20th December at 12.30pm for funeral Mass in Lisvernane Church, Glen of Aherlow at 1pm.The Mass is being live streamed on Facebook here Burial afterwards in Bansha Cemetery. Due to current restrictions funeral will be private for family & close friends.

Maeve Healy

Castleholdings, Roscrea, Tipperary

Formally Ulster Bank.

Pre-deceased by her sister Anna.

Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Deeply regretted by her brothers Michael and John, nieces and nephews Neil, Maurice, Margaret, Claire, Anne, Joan and Barbara, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Due to goverment guidelines Maeve's Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. Private removal on Tuesday morning (travelling down Green St., Main St, Rosemary St. and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Maeve's Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Merchants Quay, Ireland.