Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 22

Denis Toomey

Church Street, Mitchelstown, Cork / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Denis Toomey, 7 Church Street, Mitchelstown, Co Cork and formerly of Tipperary Town, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his family on the 21st December 2020 in his 97th year. Recently pre deceased by his wife Una. Much loved father of Tomás, Brian, Denis, Mary (Rock), Gerard, Regina (Sr.), Finian and Majella (Kelly). Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters in law Ursula, Nora, Therese, Veronica & Margaret, sons in law Ron & Kieran, sister in law, cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

In an effort to follow best practices and guidelines with Covid-19, Denis’s funeral will take place privately. A Mass will be offered at a later date to celebrate Denis and Una’s lives. We thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Denis’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mitchelstownparish.ie on Wednesday (23rd December) at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Phyllis GREENE (née Grogan)

Templeville Dr., Templeogue, Dublin / Thurles, Tipperary

GREENE (née Grogan) Phyllis, December 20th 2020, Templeville Dr., Templeogue, D.6W, formerly of Thurles. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the compassionate care of the staff at Orwell Healthcare, Rathgar. Predeceased by her beloved husband Con. Phyllis will be forever loved and dearly missed by Carol and Patrick, son-in-law Kanny and Caitriona, her adored grandchildren David, Claire, Mark, Ciara and Ciaran, and great-grandson Miles, niece Elizabeth, close friend Allison, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May She Rest in Peace.

In keeping with current Government and H.S.E. guidelines a private funeral will take place for family and close friends. For those who cannot attend, condolences can be left for the Greene family at - https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices, or on the condolence page beneath this notice. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made to Friends of St Luke’s Rathgar. The link to view Phyllis’s service on Wednesday morning at 10am is: http://www.stpiusx.ie/.

Bridget English (née Lee)

Barron Park, Clonmel, Tipperary

Peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Bridget, wife of the late Patrick, sadly missed by her family Patrick, Edward, Margaret, Jenny, Hilary, Declan and Deborah, brother Teddy, sister Sadie (Cremins), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11.30am in St.Oliver's Church followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

James (Jim) Delaney

Butler Court, Mitchell Street, Thurles, Tipperary / Moyne, Tipperary

James (Jim) Delaney, Butler Court, Mitchell Street, Thurles and formerly Cooleeney, Moyne. Suddenly, after a short illness. Predeceased by his sister Peggy. Will be sadly missed by his loving family, sons Seamus and Francis, grandchildren Lucia, Ella, Ben, Daniel and Chloe, daughters-in-law Nicola and Carmelita, Mary Delaney, brothers Paddy, Martin and John, sisters Mary, Nellie and Elizabeth, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines; Jim's funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 23rd at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Moyne. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church.The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie.