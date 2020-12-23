Tipperary deaths and funeral details, December 23

Mick Lonergan

Knocknaboha, Cahir, Tipperary

Lonergan, Knocknaboha, Cahir, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Golden and New York, USA. 21st December 2020, Mick, predeceased by his wife Una, peacefully at home with his loving family, sadly missed by his loving family, David, Eileen, Mary, Cathy, Michael and Patrick, brothers, sister, daughters-in-law Colleen, Callan and Blanche, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 family only funeral Mass takes place in the Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn on Thursday at 12 Noon and Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/newinnparish/

Josephine Flynn (née Fahy)

St. John's Park, Waterford City, Waterford / Thurles, Tipperary

Died 22nd December 2020.

Predeceased by her husband John. Will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Phil, Liz and Carmel, sons-in-law Noel, Pat and Aidan, grandchildren Rebecca, Kate, Lisa and Grace, great-grandchildren Olivia and James, sisters Angela and Chrissie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Josephine Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, The Folly on Thursday. Josephine’s Funeral will pass her residence on Thursday at 2.15pm on way to St. Mary’s Cemetery Ballygunner. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul by following the link below

https://www.svp.ie/get-involved/donate.aspx?gclid=EAIaIQobChMI89jgv-_h7QIVT9TtCh1rignZEAAYAiAAEgLv_PD_BwE

Teresa (Mother T) Burke (née Phelan)

Kilbarron, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary / Borrisokane, Tipperary

And formerly of Mill Street, Borrisokane. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Edward, sisters Nancy, Sadie and brother P.J. Deeply regretted by her loving children Michael, John, James, Mary, Mark, Ann, Teresa, Brendan, Patrick, Bridget, Gerard, Catherine, Martin, Raymond and Rita, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Sean, Mikie and Liam. Sisters Maura and Biddy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11am in St.Barron's Church, Kilbarron followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Teresa's family wish to thank you for your cooperation. Social distancing must be adhered to and no physical contact allowed.

