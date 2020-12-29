Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The late Damian Barry

The death has occurred of Damian Barry late of Vermont South Melbourne Australia and late of Barnlough, Bansha passed away in St. Vincent's Hospital Melbourne, after a long illness borne with indomitable spirit. Damian, beloved and loving husband of Jenny (neé Zaghet), Loved and loving father of Joshua, Julia, Caitlin and Rachel. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Josephine and Michael, brothers Kevin, John and Enda, sisters Margaret, Donna, Michele and Louise, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace

Private funeral will be held in Melbourne, Australia and a Memorial Mass will be held in Bansha at a later date due to Covid restrictions. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the Barry family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie and donations, if desired, in Damian's memory to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Cyril Burke

The death has occurred of Cyril Burke formerly Lady`s Abbey, Ardfinnan and late of The Elms, Cahir, Tipperary. Peacefully with his family by his side in the loving care of Mary O'Connor and the wonderful staff at Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel . Cyril, husband of the late Kate and grandfather of the late Adam sadly missed by his loving family Billy (Clonmel), Tom (Australia), Cyril-Paul (Holycross), Sean, Siobhan and Karl (All USA) and Karina (Cahir), daughters-in-law Bernie, Mary, Rosemary and Janet, son-in-law Ricky, sisters Breda and Maria, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning in St.Mary's Church, Cahir at 11 o'clock followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.stmaryscahir.ie and click the ''online stream'' tab. House Private Please. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time

The late Pauline Corcoran

The death has occurred of Pauline Corcoran (née Connolly) late of Derby Terrace, St. Michael's Street, Tipperary Town. Last surviving member of the Connolly family, Rathmore House, Dualla, Cashel, Co Tipperary. - 28th December 2020 peacefully in the tender care of Cedar House Nursing Home, Mt. Anville, Dublin 14. – pre-deceased by her husband Richard (Dick) - deeply regretted by her loving family; son Noel, daughters Geraldine (Diamond), Caroline (Devlin), Yvonne (McGann), Sandra (Walsh) & Adrienne Corcoran, daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Keiron, Aidan, Gearoid & Barry, sister-in-law Peggy, adored grandchildren Aisling, Jonathan, Cillian, Ailbhe, Niall, Hilary, Nessa, Michael, Sarah, Alex, Vicki & Miles, great granddaughter Evie, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Requiescat in Pace

Due to current restrictions a private Mass for family will take place at St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town, at 2.00pm on Wednesday (Dec. 30th), which can be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Elizabeth Denny

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Denny (née Griffith) late of Modeshil, Mullinahone, Tipperary. Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, deeply regretted by her loving sons; Aidan and Francis daughters; Marian and Kathryn, brother; Michael, sister; Mary, grandchildren, daughters -in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. RIP. Those wishing to leave messages of support for the family may do so in the condolence section below. In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the church. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Jim Fitzgerald

The death has occurred of Jim Fitzgerald late of Manchester and formerly Glenegad Road Old Bridge, Clonmel, Tipperary. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving and devoted wife Pat, daughter Susan, grandchildren Emma, Mikie, Niamh, Ethan and Orla, sisters Mary, Bríd, Ann, Frances and Ronnie, nieces, nephews extended family and his many friends. Cremation will take place in Manchester. Burial will take place at a later date in Marlfield Cemetery. May Jim Rest In Peace

The late Breda Maher

The death has occurred of Breda Maher (née Whelan) late of Knocka, Drom, Templemore, Tipperary, 28th of December 2020, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, husband Billy, (William), daughter Teresa, sons Denis and Matthew, daughter-in-law Aine, grandson James, brothers Patrick and Willie, sister Noreen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts – Lil Kelly, Sally Jennings, Fred Murphy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and dearest and great friends. May her Gentle soul rest in peace In keeping with current government guidelines Breda's funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday morning for Mass at 11.30am in St. Mary’s Church, Drom and can be viewed on www.drominch.com/dromchurch. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathy we suggest you log online to leave your kind sympathy for Breda. Our family appreciate your support and ask you donate kindly to Milford Hospice.