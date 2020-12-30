Tipperary deaths - Wednesday, December 30, 2020

The late John Arrigan

The death has occurred of John (Emmet) Arrigan late of Caisleán Riada, Coosan, Athlone, Westmeath / Roscrea, Tipperary. Peacefully at his son's residence on Tuesday, 29th December, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Caislean Riada, Coosan, Athlone and formerly of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary and Kilsheelan, Co. Tipperary. Beloved husband of Mary, father of Emmett, Conor and Caoimhe and beloved grandfather of David, Michael, Joanna and Robyn. Emmet will be sadly missed by his sister Needy, daughters-in-law Marcella and Liz, son-in-law Duncan, nephew, nieces, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace No flowers please, donations if desired, in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society. Due to covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Emmet for family members only. If you wish to express your sympathies or pay your respects, please do so personally by phone or text or use the online condolences page on RIP.ie, or Mass cards by post.

The late Mary Barrett

The death has occurred of Mary Barrett (née Bailey) late of Ballinamona, Mitchelstown, Cork and formerly of Coolagarranroe, Burncourt, Co. Tipperary. On December 28th 2020 unexpectedly at her residence Mary (nee Bailey) beloved sister of the late Johnny. Mary will be sadly missed by her husband John, sons William and James, daughter Siobhan (Cronin), daughters in law Philomena and Marise, son in law Patrick, grandchildren Grainne, Padraig, Jamie and Lucia, brothers Willie (Coolagarranroe) and Jimmy (Bansha), sister Jennifer Costello (Cahir), brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May she rest in peace. Funeral Arrangements Later

The late Margaret Browne

The death has occurred of Margaret (Marie) Browne (née Kenny) late of Dublin / Roscrea, Tipperary, in the incredible care of Vergemount Community Nursing Unit, Clonskeagh, Dublin 6. especially Malou, Giselle, Linda and Graham. Wife of the late John (Sean). Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Geraldine and Jacqueline, grandchildren, Claire, Aoife and Sean, son in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Removal from Doyle's Funeral Home, Roscrea, on Thursday morning to arrive at Ballybritt Church for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery.

Due to Covid -19 restrictions, please follow Government guidelines with regard to social distancing and the wearing of face masks. Only 10 family members allowed in church. If you would like to leave a message of condolence, please do so on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Sean Caplis

The death has occurred of Sean Caplis late of Tourienbrien, Lackamore, Newport, Tipperary, 29th December 2020 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport. Predeceased by his sisters Josie and Kitty. Deeply regretted by his loving nephews Con and John Mackey, niece Josephine Brosnan, nieces in law Monica and Anne Marie, nephew in law Ray, grandniece Áine, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arrival on Friday, 1st January, 2021 at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport for Requiem Mass at 2.30 p.m. which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor. Burial afterwards in Kilnerath Cemetery. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Condolences can be left via the link on RIP.ie.

The late Danny Condon

The death has occurred of Danny Condon late of "Sacre Coeur" Mitchelstown Rd., Cahir, Tipperary. Danny passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of all at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home, Cahir. Predeceased by his wife Breeda he will be sadly missed by his loving son Barry, daughters Maria and Rita, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. With current Covid Level 5 restrictions in place Danny’s funeral cortège will leave his home on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, for a private family funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Danny's funeral Mass can be viewed on http://www.stmaryscahir.ie If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the Condon family please use the condolence link on RIP.ie. The Condon Family greatly appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.

The late Nancy Daly

The death has occurred of Nancy Daly (née Gannon) late of Cooleeney, Moyne, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by her husband Pake and sister Betty. Will be deeply missed by her daughter Mary, sons, Paddy, Richard and Noel, grandchildren Rosín, Laura, Anna, Pádraic, Seán, Clodagh, Paddy, Daniel, Gráinne, Olivia and Ronan, son in law Séamus, daughters in law Caroline, Catriona and Rachel, nephews, nieces, sisters in law, carers Eileen, Tina and Irene, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace

Following government guidelines, Nancy's funeral cortège will leave her residence on Thursday, 31st December, at 10.45am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Moyne at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Moyne. Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at https://churchcamlive.ie/MoyneTempletuohyParish Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Epilepsy Ireland. House private please.

The late Seamus Delaney

The death has occurred of Seamus Delaney late of Ballymackeogh, Newport, Tipperary, 28th December 2020 peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his infant daughter Majella and brother Ned. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peggy, son JJ and daughter Mary, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace. In accordance with Government guidelines a private funeral Mass for family will be celebrated on Friday, 1st January, 2021 in The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search Newportbirdhilltoor. Please folow government guidelines with regards to public gatherings and social distancing. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Delany-Minihan Undertakers, Cork Road, Newport Co. Tipperary. If you would like to write a message of condolence please do so on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Sean Doyle

The death has occurred of Seán Doyle late of Deansgrange, Dublin and late of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, December 28th, 2020. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Aclare House Nursing Home. Beloved husband and best friend of 64 years of Mary, and much loved father of John and the late Máire; he will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Dolores, son-in-law Stephen, brother in-law Tom (Ahern), nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May he Rest in Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place tomorrow (Dec 30th) at 10am followed by interment at Burgess Cemetery, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. To view the funeral Mass live click on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/holy-family-parish-1 For those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to Covid-19 restrictions can leave a personal message on Sean’s obituary Notice by clicking on https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/ All enquires to Massey Bros. Funeral Directors, 5 Newtown Park, Blackrock, Co. Dublin Tel: (01) 280 4454.

The late Johnny Gleeson

The death has occurred of Johnny Gleeson late of Mt Carmel Nursing home Flats, Roscrea, Tipperary and formerly of Glentara, Roscrea. Pre-deceased by his wife Nora. Deeply regretted by his sons Sean, Peter and Michael, brothers Ned (Moneygall), Peadar (Waterford), sisters Mary (Dublin), Ann (Johannesburg, South Africa), daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP. Due to goverment guidelines Johnny's funeral Mass will be for the immediate family only (10 people). Private removal from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Wednesday evening at 6.30 (travelling down Green St., Main St., Rosemary St., and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea at 7.00. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Johnny's Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/. Please leave messages of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Maura Hogan

The death has occurred of Maura Hogan (née Ryan) late of Cloghinch, Templederry, Tipperary and formerly of Ballincara House, died peacefully at her residence in the village surrounded by her loving family in her 98th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, daughters in-law Triona and June, brother Michael and sisters Breda, Betty and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family Jim, Fr Tom, Frank, Elizabeth, Micheál and PJ, her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters in-law Rita, Lian and Jacqui, nephews, nieces, relatives, her kind carers, neighbours and friends. May Maura Rest in Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Templederry at 1.30pm followed by burial in the new cemetery. Maura's funeral mass can be viewed on the link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkpd39ChwZWSLM9b4xVgZJA. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

The late Kathleen O'Connell

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Connell (née O'Farrell) late of Black Road, Newport, Tipperary and formerly of Cappanahanna, Murroe, Co. Limerick. December 25th 2020 peacefully and suddenly at her residence surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her brother Willie and sister Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons Donal, Adrian, and Michael John, daughters Brenda and Majella, daughters in law, sons in law, 10 grandchildren, brothers Pat and John Joe, sister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Arrival at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newort on Thursday, 31st December, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Funeral will leave Newport at approx. 3.15 p.m. and the cortège will travel via Clare Glens, Cappanahanna, Murroe Village, Boher and Ballysimon, for cremation at 4.30 p.m. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Condolences can be left via the link on RIP.ie.

The late Sean Phelan

The death has occurred of Sean (Scrapper) Phelan late of Mill street, Borrisokane, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the Matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home Borrisokane. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, brother Pj, sisters Nancy, Sadie and recently deceased Teresa. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Annemarie, Partner John and treasured grandson Jack, brother’s Mikie and Liam, sisters Maura and Biddy, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral arriving to SS Peter & Paul's Church, Borrisokane, this Thursday morning at 10:45am, via Mill Street / Main Street, for private family funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Nenagh road cemetery. Family flowers only, please. The funeral mass will be streamed live on https://m.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish/profile or https://www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane/. In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to the guidelines. Social distancing must be adhered to and no physical contact allowed. Scrapper's family would like to thank you for understanding at this time.

The late Benny Walsh

The death has occurred of Benny Walsh late of New Jersey, USA, and formerly of Kilmactigue, Aclare, Sligo / Kilcommon, Tipperary, December 29th 2020. Beloved husband of Bemai (nee Ryan (Rogers), Gurth, Milestone, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons Cathal and Neil, daughters Rosemary and Ciara, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of friends. Family funeral will take place in New Jersey in the coming days, which can be viewed on the following link: Link to follow Messages of support and condolence can be added in the Condolence section on RIP.ie. "May he Rest in Peace"