Tipperary deaths - Thursday, December 31, 2020

The late Philomena Walsh

The death has occurred of Philomena (Phil) Walsh (née Carron) late of Grangemockler, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary and formerly of Greenore, Co. Louth. Died 29th of December 2020. Wife of the late Paddy and mother of the late Muriel. Loving mother of sons Frank, Declan, daughters Connie, Gaye and Annette, sister Olive, daughters-in-law Trina and Sinead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Arriving for Funeral Mass on Saturday, the 2nd of January 2021, at 12 noon in Grangemockler Church followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines Phil's funeral will take place for immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Noreen Walsh

The death has occurred of Noreen Walsh (née Egan) late of Main Street, Bansha, Tipperary and late of Davitt Street, Tipperary Town, Dec. 29th 2020, Noreen. Beloved and adored wife, mother and grandmother. Sadly missed by her loving husband Don, sons Patrick and Don, daughters Serena, Maria, Helen, Trina and MaryKate, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces and extended family. Gone too soon from her loving family. Rest in Peace. Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Noreen will take place in St Michael's Church, Tipperary on Friday, 1st January 2021, at 12 noon. Mass may be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish followed by burial in Bansha Cemetery. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link on RIP.ie.