Tipperary deaths - Friday, January 1, 2021

The late Michael Ahearne

The death has occurred of Michael Ahearne late of Blackrock, Dublin / Templemore, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving and dedicated care of the staff at Mount Tabor Nursing Home, Sandymount. Dearly beloved husband of Maud (née Collins), loving father of Brian and brother of Tom. Predeceased by his sister Maeve and his brothers Eddie and Garry. Deeply missed by his loving family, his wife, son, daughter-in-law Michelle, treasured grandchildren Matthew, Alison and Mark, niece, nephews, extended family and friends. May he Rest in Peace. A private Funeral is taking place in accordance with Government and H.S.E. guidelines. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Capuchin Day Centre, Bow Street, Dublin 7 https://www.capuchindaycentre.ie Messages of sympathy for Michael’s family can be left in in the condolence’s section on RIP.ie.

The late Sheelagh Dooley

The death has occurred of Sheelagh Dooley (née Duggan) late of Grange Barna, Thurles, Tipperary. Sheelagh died peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Aidan, her adoring children Leanne. Robbie and Katie. her parents Tom and Marie. brother Tommy. Sisters Aoife, Aishling and Niamh, father and mother in law Mick and Noreen Dooley, Aunts, Uncles, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. In keeping with government guidelines Requiem Mass for family only will take place on Monday morning at 11.30 followed by burial in the good Shepherd Cemetery. Those who wish to leave messages of condolence may do so on the page provided on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to South Tipperary hospice movement. The Duggan and Dooley houses are strictly private please. The Dooley and Duggan families would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A link to view Sheelagh's Funeral Mass will follow.

The late Ronald Fox

The death has occurred of Ronald (Ronnie) Fox late of Loughloher, Cahir, Tipperary, 1936 - 2020. Private Cremation By Request.

The late Pádraig Ó Mórdha

The death has occurred of Pádraig Ó Mórdha late of Portmarnock, Dublin and formerly of Moyne, Co. Tipperary. 31st December 2020. Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family after a long illness with Parkinson's. Very sadly missed by his loving wife Eilis, daughters Caitríona and Gráinne, son Ciarán, sons-in-law Andrew and Brendan, daughter-in-law Maeve, his adored grandchildren Iseult, Conall, Seán and Aoileann, sisters Brid and Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Cailliúnt mór a bhás dá chlann. Solas na bhflaithis dá anam naofa. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences on RIP.ie or send on condolences by traditional manner. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Brother Kevin's Capuchin Day Centre. A live stream of Pádraig's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday 6th January, at 10am on the following link: http://portmarnockparish.ie/ The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or anyinterruption to a live transmission.

The late Nora O'Donnell

The death has occurred of Nora O'Donnell (née Barrett) late of Pass, Rathronan, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Melview Nursing Home Clonmel. Nora, wife of the late Mick, sadly missed by her loving daughter Margaret, son-in-law Terry, grandchild Sinead, great-grandchildren Orla and Finbar, sister-in-law Mary (Barrett), extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Saturday morning at 11 o'clock in St. John the Baptist's Church, Powerstown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your messages of sympathy to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.Powerstownchurch.com. Thank you for your your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Bridie O'Shea

The death has occurred of Bridie O'Shea (née Purcell) late of Glengoole Village, Thurles, Tipperary, 31st December 2020. Predeceased by her husband Michael. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Oliver, Finbarr, Nicholas and James, daughter Veronica, grandchildren, brother Jerry, sisters Mary, Ann, Margaret and Bernie, uncle Jimmy, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she Rest in Peace. Reposing at her residence on Sunday (3rd January) from 3pm to 7pm. Due to Government & HSE advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral Mass will take place on Monday morning in Sts Patrick & Oliver's Church, Glengoole at 11.30 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to strictly 10 family members only in church. Sympathies may be left on the Condolence book on RIP.ie.