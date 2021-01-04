Tipperary deaths and funeral details, January 4

Michael Hanrahan

Croughkeale, Clogheen, Tipperary / Clogheen, Tipperary

Michael Hanrahan (Croughkeale, Clogheen, Co. Tipperary) January 3rd 2021 peacefully in South Tipperary General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brother Willie, sisters Kathleen and Eileen (USA), sister-in-law Biddy, brother -in-law John, nephews Michael, Willie, Brian, John, J.J, Sean and Patrick, nieces Marie and Patricia, his neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 2.30pm in St. Mary's Church Clogheen and burial afterwards in Shanrahan Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence book below as an option for offering your message of sympathy to the family.

Michele CARROLL (née Rohan)

Slieveardagh, Killenaule, Tipperary / Midleton, Cork

Carroll (nee Rohan), Slieveardagh, Killenaule, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Midleton, Co. Cork. January 3rd 2021, peacefully at Waterford University Hospital. Michele, beloved daughter of the late Jerry. Sadly missed by her loving husband Redmond, daughter Richella, son Redmond, granddaughter Ava, daughter-in-law Rachel, Richella’s partner Seamie Heffernan, mother Richella, brother Richard, sister Nicola, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephew, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Michele’s funeral takes place privately. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.