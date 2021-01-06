Tipperary deaths and funerals - Wednesday, January 6

Tipperary deaths and funerals - Wednesday, January 6

Ellen (Nellie) Ryan
Dominic Street, Cashel, Tipperary

Vincent Roche
Thurles, Tipperary / Dundrum, Dublin 

Pádraig O'Meara
Knockalton, Nenagh, Tipperary / Kildare / Laois

Maureen O'Brien (née Fitzgerald)
London and late of Rochestown, Cahir, Tipperary

Jack Gleeson
Rathsallagh, Rosegreen / Fethard, Tipperary

Terry Dwyer (née Toohey)
Rathmanna, Thurles / Nenagh, Tipperary

Angela Byrne (née Duffy)
Reiska, Kilcommon, Tipperary

Bridget Behan (née McClusker)
14 Brophy Terrace, Roscrea, Tipperary

Fiadna (Feena) O'Driscoll
Greystones, Wicklow / Tipperary

Kitty O'Donnell (née Ryan)
Slievenamon Close, Fethard, Tipperary

Esther (Essie) Cleary (née Slattery)
Annagh, Coolbawn, Nenagh, Tipperary

