Tipperary deaths and funerals - Thursday, January 7

Pauline Fitzpatrick

Farnamurray, Nenagh, Tipperary / Lisnagry, Limerick

Close family flowers only. In lieu of flowers, donations welcome at Milford Hospice Limerick. Arriving on Friday to St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell for requiem Mass at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in Stradbally Cemetery, Castleconnell.

Moyna Delaney (née Sheedy)

Derragooney, Knock, Roscrea, Tipperary

Private removal from Tierney's Funeral Home, Roscrea on Thursday 6.30pm (travelling out the Dublin Road, across the bypass, out the Knock Road and into Knock village). Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerry Bourke

Long Orchard, Templetuohy, Tipperary

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templetuohy on Thursday at 11.30am, with interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

