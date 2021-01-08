Tipperary deaths and funerals - Friday, January 8

Margaret (Peggy) Ryan (née Browne)

Cloneyharp, Clonoulty, Tipperary / Cappawhite, Tipperary

Arriving in the Church of the St John the Baptist, Clonoulty on Saturday morning for Mass at 11.30am, with burial afterwards in St Senan’s Cemetery, Knockavilla.

Sarah McLoughlin (née Treacy)

The Shop, Littleton, Thurles, Tipperary

Sarah's funeral cortége will leave her residence (Ballinamona, Two Mile Borris) on Sunday at 11.15am to arrive at St Kevin's Church, Littleton at 11.30am. Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Yvonne McClintock

Rochestown, Cahir, Tipperary

Yvonne's funeral will be for family only.

John Healy

Castleholdings, Ashbury, Roscrea, Tipperary

Private removal on Saturday morning travelling down Green Street, Main Street, Rosemary Street and in through the Belfry to St Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Mary-Josephine (Maura) Finn

Aherlow, Tipperary / 3 Lower Cork Street, Mitchelstown, Cork

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in Mitchelstown Parish Church, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Alan Shaw

Busherstown, Moneygall, Offaly / Tipperary

Reposing in St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning, from St. Patrick’s Funeral Home, Dunkerrin, at 11.15am, to Borrisnafarney Church to arrive at 11.45am for funeral service at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

John Dunphy

Oldcastle, Ahenny, Tipperary

Leaving his residence at 10am on Sunday for requiem Mass at St Patrick’s Church, Faugheen at 10.30am. For anyone who wishes to pay their respect, they may do so on the roadside between Oldcastle and Faugheen via Clashnasmut/Newtown on his final journey.

Maisie Dalton

Marian Avenue, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Arriving for funeral Mass in St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick on Suir on Saturday at 10.30am, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Dianne Brady (née Wade)

1 Church Street, Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Dianne’s funeral will take place privately.

Jim Hogan

Rathurles, Kilruane, Nenagh, Tipperary

A family funeral Mass for Jim will take place on Sunday, departing his home at 12.30pm to arrive for 1pm Mass in Kilruane Church. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.