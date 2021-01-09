Tipperary deaths and funerals - Sunday, January 10

Mary Ursula Lawrence (née Driscoll)

24 Lissadell Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Arriving for funeral Mass in Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery, Carrickbeg.

Mary Tuttle

Nenagh, Tipperary / Shanaway, Miltown Malbay, Clare

A private funeral and burial has taken place in County Clare.

John Guidera

Goatstown, Dublin / Tipperary

The funeral Mass and burial will be private.

Sue Frawley

Nenagh, Tipperary / Kilkenny City,

A family funeral will take place at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Monday at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Deirdre Fogarty (née Tuite)

Tivoli Heights, Clonmel, Tipperary

Deirdre's funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Monday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Irishtown, followed by burial in St Patrick's cemetery.

James Allen

Mackenna, Aherlow, Tipperary

James' funeral cortége will leave his residence on Sunday at 1.30pm for 2pm Mass in Lisvernane Church. Mass will be live streamed on Facebook, followed by burial afterwards in Ballincourty Cemetery.