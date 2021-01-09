Tipperary deaths and funerals - Sunday, January 10
Mary Ursula Lawrence (née Driscoll)
24 Lissadell Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary
Arriving for funeral Mass in Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin on Monday at 11am, followed by burial in the Friary Cemetery, Carrickbeg.
Mary Tuttle
Nenagh, Tipperary / Shanaway, Miltown Malbay, Clare
A private funeral and burial has taken place in County Clare.
John Guidera
Goatstown, Dublin / Tipperary
The funeral Mass and burial will be private.
Sue Frawley
Nenagh, Tipperary / Kilkenny City,
A family funeral will take place at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Monday at 1pm, followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.
Deirdre Fogarty (née Tuite)
Tivoli Heights, Clonmel, Tipperary
Deirdre's funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Monday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Irishtown, followed by burial in St Patrick's cemetery.
James Allen
Mackenna, Aherlow, Tipperary
James' funeral cortége will leave his residence on Sunday at 1.30pm for 2pm Mass in Lisvernane Church. Mass will be live streamed on Facebook, followed by burial afterwards in Ballincourty Cemetery.
