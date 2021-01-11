Tipperary deaths - Monday, January 11, 2021

The late Margaret (Peggy) Pyne

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Pyne late of Bank Place, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and late of New Ross, Co. Wexford and UK, Margaret (Peggy), January 10th 2021. Sadly missed by her loving family, partner Martin, daughters Caroline and Tracey, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family Mass for Margaret will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 12 noon on Wednesday 13th January, 2021. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Gus Cummins

The death has occurred of Gus Cummins late of Ballinteer, Dublin and formerly of Curraheen, Toomevara, Co. Tipperary.

Gus passed away peacefully in St. Vincent's Hospital, 9th January 2021. We will always be grateful for the kind and loving care of the ICU staff. Gus, predeceased by his eldest infant son Alan Gregory, will be greatly missed by his wife Mary, children Stephanie, Jon, Carolyn; sons in law Brendan and Joe and especially by his dearly beloved grandchildren Matthew, Lauren, Isla and Aran. Deeply regretted by his sister Tess O’Meara, sisters in law Mary, Anna and Kathleen, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. May Gus Rest In Peace. Due to current government regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Those who would have liked to have attended his funeral but cannot may leave their condolence in the section on RIP.ie.

The late Theo English

The death has occurred of Theo English late of Monkstown, Barne, Clonmel, Tipperary, 10th January 2021 peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen, daughter Siobhan, sons Theo (Jnr)., John and Conor. Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, daughters in law, brothers, sisters , brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends. May Theo Rest in Peace. Theo’s funeral cortege will arriving at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown, on Wednesday at 11.50am for a private Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. House Private Please. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 10 in the church. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel Sympathies can be left on the condolence book section on RIP.ie.

The late Antoinette (Toni) McGrath

The death has occurred of Antoinette (Toni) McGrath late of Willowmere Drive, Thurles, Tipperary / Tuam, Galway

Toni, suddenly in Kilkenny Hospital, and from the wonderful care of the Quinn family and the staff of Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick. Predeceased by her parents Jimmie and Margaret (Maggie). Toni will be sadly missed by her sisters Ann (Kennedy) and Mairead, her brother Roger, her always supportive brother-in-law Jim, her nieces Susan and Laura, her nephews Paul and John and their families, her McGrath and McDyer cousins, friends and neighbours in Thurles and Tuam especially her Art and knitting friends. May She Rest in Peace. Toni's remains will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Monday morning, 11th January at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Mass can be viewed live at thurlesparish.ie. Due to Government and HSE guidelines attendance is limited to 10 family members in The Cathedral. For those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to restrictions, a message of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie. House strictly private please.