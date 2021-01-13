Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, 13 January, 2021

The late Sheila Murphy

The death has occurred of Sheila Murphy (née Power) late of Greystones, Wicklow and formerly of Powerstown, Clonmel, Co Tipperary who passed away on Monday 11th January 2021 peacefully at the Blackrock Hospice. Beloved wife of the late Mike. Sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Niall, daughter in law Pat, grandchildren Julian, Lucas and Anna Mae, sisters Kitty and Bridie, sister in law Delores, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A private funeral service will take place on Friday at 12 noon in the Holy Rosary Church, Greystones which can be viewed on www.greystonesparish.ie May she rest in peace. No flowers or cards please. Donations in lieu to the Blackrock Hospice. www.olh.ie. Due to current restrictions the family would request that people obey the current Covid restrictions and watch Sheila’s service on the parish webcam and place your messages of sympathy in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The late Mary Cleary

The death has occurred of Mary Cleary (née O'Dwyer) late of James Connolly Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and late of Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary, Jan. 12th 2021, Mary, predeceased by her sister Biddy, brothers Michael, Jerry and John. Sadly missed by her loving family, husband Paschal, daughter Caroline, sons Michael and Luke, 7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, brothers Paddy, Martin and Tom, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family Mass for Mary will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, at 12 noon on Thursday, 14th January, 2021. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie, followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late John Doyle

The death has occurred of John Doyle late of Bianconi Drive, Clonmel, Tipperary. John passed away peacefully on Monday at South Tipperary General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his parents Sean and Kathy, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, daughter Megan, sister Olivia, nieces Shannon Elise and Abbie-Kate, nephew Cathal, aunts, uncles, the Doyle and Looby families, his many friends and his beloved dog Geezer. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Oliver’s Church on Friday at 11.30am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul and click the tab ST OLIVERS. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late John Halley

The death has occurred of John Halley late of Bray, Wicklow / Cahir, Tipperary and Bangor Erris, Ballina Co. Mayo. Passed away suddenly January 10th, 2020. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Due to current Government restrictions and HSE guidelines a private cremation will take place. Messages of sympathy for the family can be placed in the Condolence section on RIP.ie. May he rest in peace.

The late James Ryan

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Ryan late of Ballinvrina, Emly, Tipperary / Knocklong, Limerick. Jimmy passed away peacefully 12th January 2021 at his residence surrounded by his devoted family, in his 92nd year. Loving father of the late Siobhán. Brother of the late Ailbe Ryan and Mary Ahern (Kilmallock). Very deeply regretted by his dear wife Marie, family Maureen, Annemarie, Michael, Ailbe, Marguerite, Teresa & James, his sister Joan (Brazill, Kilmallock), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 15 grandchildren, nephews and nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Under HSE and Government guidelines Jimmy's Funeral will take place privately. Jimmy's Requiem Mass will be livestreamed, Thursday 14, January 2021, at 11.30am on www.emly.ie. May He Rest In Peace. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to South Tipperary Hospice. Jimmy's funeral cortege will be passing through Emly main st. on Thursday (14 January 2021) at 11.15am en route to St. Ailbe's church, Emly for anyone who wishes to line the road as a mark of respect. Please adhere to social distancing if standing along the route. Due to the present climate under Covid - 19 restrictions; anyone who would have liked to have attended Jimmy's funeral and express their sympathy and support to the family at this sad time can leave a message of sympathy and support for the family on the link on RIP.ie. Mass cards can be posted to Daverns Funeral Home, Hospital, Co. Limerick.