Tipperary deaths - Thursday, January 14, 2021

The late Patrick Mangan

The death has occurred of Patrick Mangan late of Middlequarter, Newcastle, Tipperary / Clonmel, Tipperary and Massachusetts, USA. He will be very sadly missed by his beloved wife Joan (Hegarty), his sons’ Michael, Patrick, and Richard, his daughter-in-law Heather, his cherished grandchildren Courtney and Brendan, his bothers Brendan, John and Donal, sister Chrissy (Tischbier), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends both in Ireland and the USA. May He Rest In Peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St. Ann's Church and burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Massachusetts, Tuesday 19th January 2021. Please feel free to use the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

The late Alicia Gillian Willgress

The death has occurred of Alicia Gillian (Gilly) Willgress (née Davy) formerly of Idle, Bradford UK and late of Silversprings, Clonmel, Tipperary. Died suddenly but peacefully on January 9th 2021 in England after a joyous Christmas in the bosom of her family. Adored wife of Steve, and beloved mum of Jamie and Sophie, sister and aunt of Mary, John, Michele and Adam. A friend and confidant of all who knew her. May She Rest In Eternal Peace. Funeral will take place in the UK. We suggest using the online condolence section on RIP.ie as an option to offer your messages of comfort and sympathy to the family. Information about a live stream to follow. In happier times a celebration of Gilly's life will take place in Clonmel. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this incredibly difficult time.