Tipperary deaths - Sunday, January 17, 2021

The late Gerard Love

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Love late of Newry, Down / Louth / Tipperary / Sligo, died peacefully January 16th 2021. Beloved husband of Bridie and devoted father of Claire, Michelle, Geraldine, David and Gemma. House and funeral strictly private due to the current situation. Those who would like to have attended the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, could leave a personal message on RIP.ie. Our Lady Queen of The Most Holy Rosary pray for him.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, daughter-in-law, Michelle, sons-in-law Mark, John, Naz and Neil, grandchildren, his brothers, Thomas, Tony, John and Robert also his sister Pam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and the entire family circle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Friends of Daisyhill Hospital, co the family.

The late Jim Carroll

The death has occurred of Jim Carroll late of Clonmore, Kildalkey, Meath and formerly of Drom, Co.Tipperary, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff of St. Elizabeth's Nursing Home, Athboy. Pre-deceased by his wife Tess. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Padraig and Tommy, daughters Colleen (McGurl), and Dorinda (O'Connor), grandchildren, great- grandchildren, sisters Annie (Larkin), and Margaret (Maher), sisters-in-law Peg Carroll, Agnes Murray, Olive Gemell, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May Jim Rest In Peace

Due to current government & HSE guidelines a private funeral Mass will take place this Monday, 18th January, in St. Dympna's Church, Kildalkey at 11 am, (10 people max) followed by burial in St. Dympna's Cemetery. If you cannot attend funeral due to restrictions you can leave a message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.