Tipperary deaths and funerals - Tuesday, January 19

Bridget (Bridie) Norris (née Greene)

Clarke Villas, Clonmel, Tipperary / Waterford City

A private funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 12 noon. Private cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only. Donations to the Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Waterford.

Josie Ivers (née Phillips)

Cathal Brugha Street and formerly of McCann Street, Cashel, Tipperary

A private funeral will take place.

Margaret Higgins (née Quinlisk)

Borrisokane, Tipperary / Montenotte, Cork

A private family funeral will take place.

Ann Griffin

Dunmore East, Waterford / Thurles, Tipperary

Ann's funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday at 10.30am for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

Margaret Flanagan (née Hyland)

Ballyporeen, Tipperary / Cherry Avenue, Caherdavin Lawn, Limerick City

The funeral cortege will leave Margaret’s home at 9.30am for a family requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Wednesday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Patrick (Pat) Commins

Grangemockler, Tipperary / Decies Avenue, Lismore Lawn, Waterford City

Patrick’s funeral will pass his residence on Wednesday at 9.30am en route to St Paul’s Church, Lisduggan for private Mass on arrival, followed by burial in Piltown Cemetery.