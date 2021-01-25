Tipperary deaths - Monday, January 25, 2021

The late Mary Corbett

The death has occurred of Mary Corbett late of Banquet Hill, 36 Moyne Rd., Thurles, Tipperary. Mary, in the loving care of the staff of St. Teresa's Nursing Home, in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her beloved husband James J. (J.J.), her son Seamus, grandson Paul and daughter-in-law Jackie. Devoted mother, she will be sadly missed by her sons Fr. Padraig, Gerard and Des (Navan), daughter-in-law Tracey, Gerard's partner Catherine, grandchildren, great grandchildren, her sisters Kathleen Gormley, Teresa Rohan and Christine O'Meara, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Josephine Jordan

The death has occurred of Josephine (Josie) Jordan (née Corbett) late of 4 Connolly Terrace, Thurles, Tipperary and formerly The Spa, Turraheen, Rossmore, Cashel. Peacefully at her home. predeceased by her parents Paddy and Annie Mary, brothers Ned, Johnny and Bill.Sadly missed by her children, Emmet, Rebecca, Frank and Luke, son in law, David, daughters in law Aine and Sandra, grandchildren Ashton, Jake, Lexie, Kevin and Ella. brothers Mick and Tommy, sisters Maryanne Commins, Nora Lyons and Teresa Droney, uncle Michael O Dwyer, aunt in law Bridie O Dwyer, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace. In keeping with government guidelines, Josie's funeral will arrive at the Cathedral of the assumption Thurles on Monday morning 25th January, at 10:30am for Mass at 11am (maximum 10 People). Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but are unable due to current restrictions can view Josie's funeral mass on the following link http://www.thurlesparish.ie/. Burial after Mass in Rossmore cemetery.Condolences can be left in the section at the end of this notice. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Hospice Foundation Ireland.