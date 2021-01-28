Tipperary deaths - Thursday, January 28, 2021

The late Brigid Carey

The death has occurred of Brigid (Biddy) Carey (née Hanly) late of Cummermore, Kilcommon, Tipperary, 26th January 2021, suddenly at University Hospital, Limerick, in her 93rd year. Beloved wife of the late Patrick. Deeply regretted by her loving children John, Tom, Eileen, Pat, Donie, Matt, Mary, Gerry and Larry, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing this Thursday evening from 5 o' clock to 7 o' clock at McCormack's Funeral Home, Kilcommon, for family and close friends, with strict adherence to social distancing, face coverings and no hand shaking, please. Arriving Friday morning to St. Patrick's Church, Kilcommon, for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In line with Government and HSE guidelines attendance is restricted to 10 family members in the church. For those who would have liked to attend, but cannot due to restrictions, Mass will be streamed on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/. House Private, please. Messages of support and expressions of sympathy can be added on the condolence section on RIP.ie. May She Rest in Peace.

The late Thomas Hanley

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Hanley late of Main St., Emly, Tipperary, 27th January 2021. Thomas (Tom). Predeceased by his loving wife Joan. Deeply regretted by his loving family, sons Kevin & Eddie, daughter Ailish, sisters Nano (Walsh, Foynes), Mary-Rose (Griffin, Nenagh), daughters-in-law, Catherine & Suzanne, Ailish's partner Dan, brother-in-law Mike (Hayes, Castlemahon), grandchildren Conor, Jack, Cate, Ciara & Thomas, dear friend Juliet Cagney, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace. Tom's cortége will leave his residence on Saturday afternoon at 12.45pm for 1pm Mass in St. Ailbe's Church, Emly. Mass will be live streamed on Facebook here. Cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 3pm. Due to current restrictions funeral will be private. Sympathies can be expressed in the 'Condolence' section on RIP.ie.

The late David Hemphill

The death has occurred of David Hemphill late of Clareen, Puckane, Nenagh, Tipperary, January 26th 2021 aged 96 peacefully in Nenagh Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Nell, father of Robert and Alison, grandfather of Ian, Christopher, Philip, Victoria, Anna, Edward and great-grandfather of Ethan and Milo. May David Rest In Peace. Due to current Government advice regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, Messages of condolence can be left in the section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late Fr Robert Kelly ocso

The death has occurred of Fr Robert (Bob) Kelly ocso late of Mount St Joseph Abbey, Roscrea, Tipperary. Deeply regretted by his Cistercian Community, the Spiritan Communities of Kimmage Manor and Nazareth House, his sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Funeral Mass this Friday at 11am in the Abbey Church followed by burial immediately afterwards in the Monastic Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be for his Community and family only. Please leave messages of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.