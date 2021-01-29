Tipperary deaths - Friday, January 29, 2021

The late Lorraine Coleman

The death has occurred of Lorraine Coleman late of Lacey Avenue, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 TR83, 27th of January 2021. Predeceased by her father Donie and sister Doris. Deeply regretted by her loving children Jade and Gavin, Mother Eileen, brothers Anthony, Don, David, Martin, Peter and Johnny and sisters Sandra, Siobhan, Shirley, Tina, Laura, Helen and Denise, brothers-in-law, sisters- in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral Mass will take place for Lorraine Coleman at the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, Co. Tipperary on Saturday at​10-30am. Interment afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Templemore. Requiem Mass can be viewed on www.templemoreparish.ie. Messages of condolence can be left for Lorraine's family at www.ejgrey.com.

The late Emmet Connors

The death has occurred of Emmet Connors late of Cork City and formerly Sarsfield Street, Thurles, Tipperary / Cork City, Cork. Emmet beloved son of the late Maureen. Deeply regretted by his adored son Charlie, heartbroken father Joe, brothers Jay and Stephen, sisters Joanne and Maryse, nephews Ewan, Simon and Aodhan, nieces Grace, Orlaidh and Evie, sisters-in-law Paula and Fay, Charlie's mom Anne, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

The late Patrick Pearse Donnellan

The death has occurred of Patrick Pearse Donnellan late of Galbally Road, Tipperary Town, Tipperary and late of Kilmoon, Lisdoonvarna, Co. Clare. January 27th, 2021, Patrick Pearse, peacefully in Mount Desert Nursing Home, Cork. Former forester in the Glen of Aherlow. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen. Loving father to Justin, Colm, Feargal, Mark and Karen. Sadly missed by his brothers Jim and Joseph and his sister Anne, daughters-in-law and son-in-law, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews and his 13 grandchildren, of whom he was immensely proud. Predeceased by his brother Gerard and sister Mary. Sadly, due to current government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. By request, donations to Médecins Sans Frontières in lieu of flowers.

The late John (Johnny) Gallagher

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) Gallagher late of Pearse Park & late of Marian Terrace, Tipperary Town, Tipperary. Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken & devoted family, wife Julie, son Jason & partner Danielle, daughters Jackie & husband John, Claire & partner Jonathan, grandchildren Leah, Keegan, Darragh, Layla, Adam, Evie & Ayda, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, carers & many friends. Rest in Peace. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Johnny will take place in St Michael’s Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Saturday, 30th January. Mass may be viewed on stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. If you wish to leave a message of condolence, please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Patricia Lonergan

The death has occurred of Patricia Lonergan (née Reills) late of Kilrush, Clare / Cappawhite, Tipperary, peacefully at home. Wife of the late Frankie Lonergan, late of Cappawhite, Co, Tipperary, ex ESB. In line with COVID restrictions a private funeral mass for family only will take place at Saint Senan's church Kilrush on Sunday, January 31st at 12 noon with burial afterwards in All Saints cemetery, Shanakyle, Kilrush. The mass will be streamed live on https://www.kilrushparish.com/webcam/.

The late Margaret McCluskey

The death has occurred of Margaret M. (Peggy) McCluskey (née O'Reilly) late of 'The Bungalow', Cahir Road, Cashel, Tipperary and formerly of Ennis, Co. Clare. January 28th 2021, peacefully at her daughter Kirsty’s residence. Margaret M. (Peggy), beloved wife of the late Peter and sister of the late Pat, Joe, Johnny and Cissie Molony and Kevin, Flan and Gerry O’Reilly. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Marie, Anne and Kirsty, sons-in-law Colm, Conor and Marie’s partner, Joe, grandchildren Aoife, Eoghan, Shane, Cormac, Sorcha, Edward and Chloe, sister-in-law Maeve, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Peggy’s Funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Friday at 12.00 on http://funeralslive.ie/peggy-mccluskey/ If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Leish Murphy

The death has occurred of Leish (Alice) Murphy (née Whelan) late of Barrack St., Ardfinnan, Tipperary. Leish passed away peacefully in the wonderful and very kind care of the nurses and staff at Waterford University Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Michael, sisters Anne and Peggy and her brother Jim. She will be deeply missed by her sons Declan and Michael, daughter Lucia, brothers Pat, Denny and Joe, grandchildren Summer, Patrick and Kelsie, daughters in law Bernie and Karen, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces extended family and friends. May Leish Rest In Peace. With current restrictions in place, Leish's funeral mass will be celebrated on Sunday at 11am in the Church of the Holy Family, Ardfinnan and will be private for family only followed by burial in St. Finnian's Cemetery. For those who cannot attend, the mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy for the Murphy family please use the condolence link on RIP.ie. Leish's family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.

The late Fr Jimmy Peters C.S.Sp.

The death has occurred of Fr Jimmy Peters C.S.Sp. late of Kimmage Manor, Dublin and late of Kilnacask, Golden, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. Died peacefully in the care of The Sisters of Nazareth, Nazareth House, Dublin, on 27th January 2021, in his 98th year. Missionary in Nigeria, Biafra, Gabon, Liberia, Kenya, Ireland and the UK. Deeply regretted by his sister Breda (Ryan), sister-in-law Kitty Peters, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, great-grand-nieces, great-grand-nephews, a wide circle of relatives and friends, and his Spiritan confrères. Predeceased by his sister Peggy (Marnane) and her husband Willie, his brother Tommy Peters, brother-in-law Tom Ryan, his niece Joan Ryan and grand-nephew baby TJ Ryan. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. A message of condolence for the family of Fr Peters may be placed in CONDOLENCES on RIP.ie. In accordance with current Government guidance a Private Funeral Mass will take place at 11oc on Saturday (January 30th) which may be followed through our Web camera at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage. Enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Rd-014925959.