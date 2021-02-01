Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 1

Eileen McLAFFERTY (née Ryan)

Woodlawn, Old Road, Cashel, Tipperary

McLafferty (nee Ryan), Woodlawn, Old Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Dean Ryan Terrace, Cashel and Camberwell, London. January 28th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the Staff at South Tipperary General Hospital. Eileen, beloved sister of the late Connie Ryan, Bridget George and Maureen O’Sullivan. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, daughters Margaret and Eileen, grandsons Harry, Connor and Johnny, son-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Eileen’s Funeral takes place privately and can be viewed on Monday at 12 noon on https://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/.

Bernadette (Bernie) Myles (née Owens)

Clonbealy, Newport, Tipperary / Murroe, Limerick

Myles (Nee Owens), Bernadette (Bernie), Clonbealy, Newport, Co. Tipperary and Glenstal, Murroe, Co. Limerick. 30th January 2021, peacefully in the kind care of Milford Care Centre. Dearly loved mother of Geraldine (Weston) (Myles) and the late Kevan (Myles). Sadly missed by her loving daughter Geraldine, son in law John, daughter in law Ingrid, brothers Harry, Jim and John, sister Bridgid, sister in law Biddy (Owens), grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival on Tuesday 2nd February at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newport for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m., which can be viewed here, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Sympathy cards can be sent to Meehan Funeral Directors, Newport, Co. Tipperary.

House Private please, Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

Emmet Connors

Cork City and formerly Sarsfield Street, Thurles, Tipperary / Cork City, Cork

Emmet beloved son of the late Maureen. Deeply regretted by his adored son Charlie, heartbroken father Joe, brothers Jay and Stephen, sisters Joanne and Maryse, nephews Ewan, Simon and Aodhan, nieces Grace, Orlaidh and Evie, sisters-in-law Paula and Fay, Charlie's mom Anne, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Following government guidelines, Emmet's Funeral is private. Emmet's funeral cortège will leave Sarsfield Street, via Stradavoher, on Monday, 1st February, at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul.

House Strictly Private

Chris Butler

Chapel Lane, Kilmanagh, Kilkenny / The Commons, Tipperary

Chris Butler, Chapel Lane, Kilmanagh, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Williamstown, The Commons, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at his residence on Saturday 30th January 2021. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Molly, his children Kevin, Christine, Eamon, Philip and Lisa, sons-in-law Brian and Liam, daughters-in-law Caroline, Margaret and Nuala, grandchildren Aisling and Rory, Martin and Philip, Eddie and Niall, Caoimhe, Sarah, Harry and Emma, Jack and Phoebe, great grandchild Mia-Belle, sister Nellie (Houston), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Chris Rest in Peace

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Chris’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). Requiem Mass will take place on Monday 1st February at 11am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Kilmanagh with burial afterwards in Tullaroan Cemetery. Those who would like to view the Funeral Mass can do so through the following link; https://youtu.be/wDj2SAeyGiU

Richard (Dick) Tobin

Glenbowed, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Sadly missed by his loving wife Anna, sons Richard and Michael John, daughter Stasia. Predeceased by his daughter Mary, grandchildren Patrick, Richard, John, Annemarie, Eoghan, Angela, Maeve and Kathlyn, brother Pete, sister Bethy, sister in law, sons in law and partners, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Arriving for funeral Mass in Ballyneale Church on Monday, 1st February, 2021, at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Link to view Mass: https://youtu.be/CDkD8dKeewM

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES, DICK'S FUNERAL AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE PRIVATELY FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

John Starr

Ardcroney, Tipperary

Slipped away suddenly, but peacefully. Predeceased by his son Eric, sister Noreen and brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Christina, sons Shane and Greg, daughters in-law Devval, Claire, Laura and Stephanie. His adored grandchildren Eoghan, Aoife, Ava, Isabella and Ruan, sisters Mary and Sadie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

House strictly private.

Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Kathleen Ryan (née Ryan)

Pill Road, Kilmacow, Kilkenny / Dundrum, Tipperary

Kathleen Ryan nee Ryan, Pill Road, Lower Kilmacow, Co. Kilkenny, and late of Clonkelly, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary, who died on Saturday, 30th January 2021, peacefully at University Hospital Waterford. Predeceased by her husband Pat. Kathleen will be sadly missed by her daughter Helen (Cummins), sons Kevin and Patrick, daughter-in-law Rose, son-in-law Hugh, grandchildren Sinéad and Séan, brothers Donal and John, sisters Eileen (Ryan) and Maureen (Horan), sisters-in-law Brigid, Clare and Joanne, brother-in-law Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Kathleen's removal will take place on Monday, 1st February from Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, passing her home on route to St. Senan's Church, Kilmacow, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

To view Kathleen's mass please clink on link below from 10.50am

https://youtu.be/lsLEfU1PEOE

Nicholas O'Shea

Tullow, Killusty, Fethard, Tipperary

Nicholas passed peacefully in the wonderful and kind care of the staff in St Anthony's Nursing Home, Clonmel. Predeceased by his parents Catherine and Nicholas. He will be deeply missed by his cousins - Mary, Nora, Jimmy and Jim and his extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with HSE and Government Regulations, Nicholas's Funeral will be private for family only. The Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 at 1pm in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Killusty followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Michael Moriarty

Pouldine, Thurles, Tipperary

Michael Moriarty, Pouldine,Thurles, January 30th, 2021, in the wonderful care of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Will be sadly missed by his wife Catherine, sons James, Michael and Ollie, daughter Catherine, his many grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.

REST IN PEACE

In accordance with government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady and St. Kevin, Littleton, limited to 10 family members only, on this Tuesday morning at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's cemetery, Thurles. Mass may be viewed live on https:/www.churchservices.tv/littleton.

Michael Keating

Westlawn, Dundrum, Tipperary

Keating, Michael (Westlawn, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary) January 29th 2021, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel; husband of the late Inez and brother of the late Kathleen O’Brien. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Celine, sons John, Michael, Joseph and Cameron, daughters-in-law, beloved grandchildren Rebecca, Niamh, Owen, Avonlea, Isabella, Emma, Danú, John and Kai, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Arriving in the Church of the Assumption Knockavilla Tuesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin.

Due to Government Guidelines regarding Covid-19, numbers are limited to 10 family members in the church. Michael's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the following link: http://funeralslive.ie/michael-keating/

Eamonn Hogan

late of Arravale, Newtown, Nenagh, Tipperary / Bruff, Limerick

The death has occurred of Eamonn Hogan (late of Arravale, Newtown, Nenagh; Bruff Co. Limerick & Sue Ryder House) January 30th 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. Predeceased by his brothers Liam & Paud & sister Anne, granddaughter Rose Ellen & Angela’s partner Brendan. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Angela, Teresa & Jane, sons Edward & Barry & their mother Joan; sisters Mary, Kit, Tess, Phyl & Peggy, brother Jackie, daughter-in-law Cilla, partners Agniezska, Bobby & Ronan, grandchildren Conor, Ronan, Killian, Grace, Abbie, Harry & Alicya, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

May Eamonn Rest in Peace

Due to current Government advice regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. Requiem Mass for Eamonn will take place at St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh this Tuesday at 11am, followed by burial in Lisboney lawn cemetery. Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view his Mass live on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.2 fm.

James Farrelly

Railway Road, Templemore, Tipperary

James Farrelly, Railway Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 27th of January 2021,

Deeply regretted by his wife Breda, Sons, James, Aidan and David, Daughters in law, Catherine and Katie, brothers, Gerard, Paul and Kevin, sisters in law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and extended family and a very large circle of friends,

Requiem Mass on Wednesday the 3rd of February in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, at 12 pm.

Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

House strictly private please

Mass may be viewed on www.templemoreparish.ie

Declan Cody

Clonagoose, Mullinahone, Tipperary / Blackrock, Cork

The death has occurred of Declan Cody late of Mullinahone,Tipperary and Blackrock ,Cork suddenly on January 30th 2021. Pre-deceased by his father Michael. Sadly missed by his mother Patricia, sisters Marie and Claire, brothers Robert, Pat, Milo and Ray, sisters in law Liz, Sandra, Bridget and Marie, brother in law Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later