Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 2

Ger Dillon

Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Tipperary / Limerick City, Limerick

Formerly of Thomondgate, Limerick

Ger, died (peacefully) at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by his loving family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving at Shannon Crematorium on Thursday (February 4th) at 12pm

(please note the Crematorium Chapel, will be restricted to family only)

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Sr Immaculata Buckley

Presentation Sisters, Chapel Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary / Listowel, Kerry

Sr Immaculata Buckley, Presentation Sisters, Chapel Street, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary, formerly of Clounmacon, Listowel, Co. Kerry. Died 1st February 2021 (peacefully) at home in Chapel Street. Predeceased by her parents Timothy and Mary Anne, her brother Diarmuid (Deemie), her sisters Lizzie Bambury, Mary O'Shea, Srs Barbara and Vincent PBVM. She will be sadly missed by her sister Sr. Vianney PBVM (Texas), her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, her Presentation Sisters, extended family relatives and friends.

May Sr Immaculata Rest in Peace

Arriving for Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 3rd February 2021, in St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

MASS CAN BE VIEWED LIVE ON CHURCHMEDIA.IE ST NICHOLAS CHURCH.

DUE TO GOVERNMENT GUIDELINES SR IMMACULATA'S FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Seamus Bourke

The Terrace, Borrisokane, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Seamus Bourke, The Terrace, (formerly Towerhill), Borrisokane on January 31st 2021, peacefully, in the dedicated care of Milford Hospice. Predeceased by his brother Paud and his parents Jim and Mai Bourke. Deeply regretted by his loving brother Michael, sister-in-law Agnes, nephews Shay, Robert, Padraic, Cormac and niece Maria, grand-niece Erin, relatives and many friends and great neighbours.

May Seamus Rest in Peace

Funeral arriving in SS Peters' & Paul's Church, Borrisokane, this Wednesday morning at 10.45am, via Tower Hill / Main Street, for private family funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Service will be lived streamed on http://www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or www.killaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane

Sadly, due to Government's recent Level 5 restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. The family wishes to thank you for your understandings at this sad time.

MICHELLE BATEY

Grawn, Toomevara, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of Cormack Drive, Nenagh, Peacefully after an illness at University Hospital Limerick. Deeply regretted by her loving partner John O'Meara and cherished children Aoife, Jack & Tommy, her mother Joan, father Michael, sister Catherine & grandmother Mary, aunts and uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Michelle Rest In Peace

Due to the current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place with Requiem Mass for Michelle this Wednesday at St.Joseph's Church, Toomevara at 11 o'c. Burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery, Nenagh. The family would like to thank you for your consideration and understanding.

Those who would have liked to attended but cannot may view the mass on http://funeralslive.ie/michelle-batey/ John the extended family would like to acknowledge the great care and kindness that Michelle received from the doctors and nursing staff at ICU in Limerick Hospital. Donations in lieu of flowers to

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-critical-care-and-icu-unit-limerick?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1

Eileen Barry (née O'Brien)

Castle Park, Thurles, Tipperary / Cloyne, Cork

Peacefully, under the wonderful care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, Thurles. Eileen will be sadly missed by Paddy, her devoted husband of 70 years, daughters Carmel (Dennehy), Mary (Vaughan), Teresa (McKeown) and Ciara (Durack), sons Joe, Tom and Pádraig, cherished grandchildren Louisa, Brian, Gerada, Anita, Joseph, James, Sinéad, Caroline, Ruth, David, Ian, Niamh, Aoife, Niall, Brian, Shauna, Aisling and Sarah, 11 great-grandchildren, sons in law Joe, Johnny, Joe and Jerome, daughters in law Fiona and Susan, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brothers Dermot, Rev. Fr JJ. MSC and Frank, sister Tess, daughter in law Maretta and baby grandson Francis.

May She Rest In Peace.

Sadly, due to Government's recent Level 5 restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. The family wishes to thank you for your understandings at this sad time.