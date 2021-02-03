Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 3

Rodger Ryan (Rody)

Highfield Avenue, Cork City, Cork / Kilcommon, Tipperary

Rodger Ryan (Rody), Highfield Avenue, Cork and late of Kilcommon Village, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Peacefully at Cork University Hospital. Dearly beloved brother of Michael. Deeply mourned by his brother, relatives and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Following government restrictions; a private funeral Mass will take place in Holycross Abbey, Co. Tipperary on Thursday 4th February at 11.30am, followed by internment in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the Church.

Mary Francis Power

Currasilla, Grangemockler, Tipperary

Mary Francis Power, Ceol, Blackstaff, Callan Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Currasilla, Grangemockler, Co Tipperary. Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family and staff of Ceol, Callan on February 2nd 2021. Pre-deceased by her father Robbie Power. Much loved daughter of Kathleen and adored sister of Patrick, Bridget, Margaret, Alice, Kathy and Dan. She will be sadly missed by her sister in law and brothers in law and many nieces, nephews, gran-nieces and gran-nephews, staff both past and present in her home in Ceol and previously in St Patrick's Centre Kilkenny.

May She Rest in Peace

Due to government advice a private funeral will take place for her family on Thursday February 4th at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Grangemockler followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private at all times.

In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the church.

Catherine O'Shea

Kennedy Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Catherine O'Shea, late of Kennedy Terrace, Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary. Died 1st February 2021. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Philip, daughter Lauren, son Callum, her mother Irene and partner Sean, her father Pat and partner Trish, brothers James, Noel and Patrick, sister Helen, sister in law, brother in law, Noel’s partner Melissa, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Arriving for funeral Mass on Thursday 4th February 2021 in St Molleran's Church, Carrick Beg at 11am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

CATHERINE'S FUNERAL CAN BE VIEWED LIVE ON ST MOLLERANS FACEBOOK PAGE.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES AND THE SAFETY OF CATHERINE'S FAMILY CATHERINE'S FUNERAL AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Joe O'Donnell

Black Road, Newport, Tipperary

O’Donnell, Joe, Black Road, Newport, Co. Tipperary. 2nd February 2021, suddenly at his home. Loving father of the late Matthew. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Robert, daughter Marie (Collier), grandchildren, Tara and Sarah, brothers and sisters, Martin, Mary, Marnie, Julia and M.J..sister in law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arrival at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer on Saturday 6th February for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv, search for NewportBirdhillandToor, burial afterwards in Rockvale Cemetery Newport. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. House private, please.

Thomas 'Tom' Ivory

Brittas Road, Thurles, Tipperary

Thomas 'Tom' Ivory, Brittas Road, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, February 2nd, 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Limerick Regional University Hospital. Predeceased by his daughter Gillian. Deeply regretted by his wife Patricia, his loving family, daughters Ann Marie, Michelle, Sharon and Louise, sons-in-law Jim, Steve, Ronan and Matt, grandchildren Bob, Gilly, Anna, David, Cian, Sarah, Lauryn, Tom, Ben, Aaron, Cruz and Jett, sisters Mary, Anne and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

REST IN PEACE

In accordance with government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place in the Cathedral of the Assumption, limited to 10 family members only, on this Thursday morning at 11am which may be viewed live on https://www.thurlesparish.ie. followed by burial in St. Patrick's cemetery.

Elma Gerrard

(Manor Inn) Bridge Street, Clonmel, Tipperary

Elma Gerrard (Manor Inn), Bridge Street, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, 1st February 2021, peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Deirdre, sister Ann Lonergan and godson Danny.

Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers Michael, Brendan and David, sisters-in-law Joanne and Erin, brother-in-law Thos, nieces Lisa, Tracy, Alice and Ella, nephews Mikey, Jack and Ryan, relatives and her special friends Pat and Carrie along with her many other friends.

May Elma Rest in Peace.

Due to Government restrictions numbers are limited to 10 in the church. Elma’s Funeral will arrive at St Oliver’s Church on Thursday morning at 11.20am for private Funeral Mass at 11.30am which can be viewed on www.youtube.com/c/brendankerins/live followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Fr Paddy Donovan C.S.Sp.

Kimmage Manor, Dublin / Portroe, Tipperary

Donovan, Fr. Paddy C.S.Sp., (Kimmage Manor and late of Portroe, Co. Tipperary) 30th January 2021. Missionary in Ireland, Brazil and the US. Son of the late Nora and Jerry Donovan. Deeply regretted by his sister Sr Patricia RSM and his brother Donal, nieces and nephew, grand-nieces and grand-nephew, extended family, friends and Spiritan confrères.

May he rest in Peace

A message of condolence may be placed in CONDOLENCES below this notice. In accordance with current Government guidance a private Funeral Mass will take place at 11am (Thursday, 4th February, 2021) which may be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/holy-spirit-parish-church-kimmage. Enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Home,Lower Kimmage Rd- 014925959.

Marian Carmody

Shanacloon, Cappawhite, Tipperary

Carmody, Marian, (Shanacloon, Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary) February 1st 2021, peacefully and in the company of her family following a brief illness at University Hospital Limerick. Beloved and greatly missed by her parents Michael and Rosaire, sister Michelle, brothers Sean, Liam, Frank, Ned and Joe, brother-in-law Rich, sisters-in-law Joan, Cara, Helen, Pam and Una and her many uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 4th February at 11.30 o’c in Our Lady of Fatima Church Cappawhite followed by burial in Cappawhite cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions – Mass will be limited to 10 family members.

Marian's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on the following link:

http://funeralslive.ie/marian-carmody/

Marian's funeral cortege will leave Cappawhite Church after Mass and travel via four cross roads to Toem and Carnahalla on route to Cappawhite cemetery.

Brigid Cantwell (née Toohey)

Boulebane, Roscrea, Tipperary

Pre-deceased by her husband John and sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael and Pat, daughters Siobhan, Catriona and Annette, brother Mick, sister Joan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

R.I.P.

Due to goverment guidelines, Brigit's Funeral Mass will be for family only (10 people). Private removal from her residence on Friday morning at 11.15am, arriving in Curraguneen Church for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Brigit's Funeral will be live stream on : https://youtu.be/lbGKb0BIO30

House Strictly Private, Please.

Please follow government guidelines on social distancing and no handshaking.

Michael Baker

Drangan Beg, Cahir, Tipperary

Michael passed away peacefully at his home after a brief illness. He will be very sadly missed by his loving brother Pascal, sisters Breda and Mary, brothers in law Ned and James, uncles Seamus and Dick, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, extended family and many friends.

In accordance with current health guidelines, Michael's funeral Mass will be celebrated privately for family only on Friday at 11.00am in The Church of the Assumption, Kilmoyler.

Afterwards he will be laid to rest in Killaldriffe Cemetery. Michael's family thank you for your understanding at this very difficult time.