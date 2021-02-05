Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 5

Monica Pickering (née Bradshaw)

Annacarty, Tipperary

Pickering (nee Bradshaw) Monica, (England and late of Annacarty, Co. Tipperary) February 3rd 2021, peacefully, predeceased by her son Austin, brother Austin and sister Anne. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael and Anthony, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Funeral will take place in England.

Richard (Dick) O'Neill

Galtee View, Bansha, Tipperary

O'Neill, Galtee View, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, February 4th, 2021, Richard (Dick). Sadly missed by his loving family, brother Willie, sister-in-law Wendy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family Mass for Richard will take place in St Michael’s Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Saturday, 6th February 2021. Mass may be viewed on stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie followed by burial in Bansha Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice.

Sean KAVANAGH

Waller`s Lot, Clonmel Road, Cashel, Tipperary

Kavanagh, Canberra, Australia and formerly of Waller’s Lot, Clonmel Road, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. February 3rd 2021, peacefully in Canberra. Sean, beloved son of the late Johnny and Jane and brother of the late Kay McGuire (Oxford). Deeply regretted by his sons Sean and David, daughter Laura and their mother Janis, brother Michael (Mick), sister Joan Graves (Australia), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially Sandra Jones.

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral takes place in Canberra and Sean’s ashes will be returned to Cashel at a later date.

Sheila Fogarty (née Currivan)

Clashdrumsmith, Emly, Tipperary / Limerick

Fogarty (née Currivan), Clashdrumsmith, Emly, Co Tipperary 4th February 2021 - Sheila - passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Michael and dearly loved mother of Rosemary, Margaret, Michelle, Patricia and Mary. Predeceased by her sister Peggy Hennessy (Templemore). Sadly missed by her sons-in-law John, Les and Conor. Cherished Granny to Michael, Mark, David, Paul, Julie, Jack and Daniel. Deeply regretted by her sister Alice Cleary (Thurles), brother Fr. Pat Currivan (Caherconlish), sister-in-law Frances Colclough (Birr), nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Sheila’s Requiem Mass may be viewed on www.emly.ie at 11.30 am on Saturday (Feb. 6th).

Sheila’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to pay their respects. However, due to the current situation, house and funeral will be private. Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Fogarty Funeral Directors, Bank Place, Tipperary Town.

The family would like to thank you for your kindness, sympathy and support at this time.

Peter Denny

Talavera and Manna South, Templemore, Tipperary, E41 TR83

Peter Denny, Talavera and Manna South, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 3rd of February 2021, peacefully at Aut Even hospital, Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Mary, daughters Catherine and Deirdre, sons John, Fran and Peter, sisters, brother, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore on Saturday morning at 10-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

House strictly private

John Casey

Coolprivane, Ballyporeen, Tipperary

The death has occurred of John Casey, Coolprivane, Ballyporeen, Co. Tipperary

John (Johnie) passed away peacefully under the wonderful care of Cork University Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his brothers Tom and Pad, sister-in-law Anne, nieces Helen (Gleasure), Mary (Jaeger), Angela (O Halloran) and nephew Brian, nephews-in-law Pat,Stephan and Frank, Grand nephews and nieces Peter, Hugh, Flann, Klara and Romy, cousins, friends and great neighbours.

Rest in peace.

Due to the HSE and government restrictions, John's funeral will take place privately. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.