Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, February 9, 2021

The late Kevin Hogan

The death has occurred of Kevin Hogan late of Upper, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary. Predeceased by his parents, his father Pat and mother Rosie. Deeply regretted by his family, John, Kathleen, Joan and PJ, his children Tara and Keith, partner Kathleen Morrissey, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Kevin Rest In Peace. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions Kevin's funeral shall be private. Reposing in Ronan's Funeral Home, Ballingarry. Removal on Wednesday (Feb 10th) to The Church Of The Assumption, Ballingarry, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. If you wish to offer your condolences to Kevin's family, please use the link on RIP.ie.

The late Joseph Kiely

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Kiely late of Killonery Close, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, died 8th February 2021. Sadly missed by his loving partner Patricia and loving father to Milissa, Charlene and John, sisters Susan, Sarah and Mary, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Arriving at St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir, on Wednesday, 10th February 2021, for requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. To view Joe's Mass churchmedia.ie St Nicholas' Church. DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES JOE'S MASS AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. WE SUGGEST USING THE ONLINE CONDOLENCE PAGE ON RIP.IE TO OFFER YOUR SYMPATHIES. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO-OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. FAMILY FLOWERS ONLY, PLEASE. DONATIONS, IF DESIRED, TO SOUTH TIPP HOME CARE TEAM. DONATIONS CAN BE SENT TO WALSH'S FUNERAL DIRECTORS, NEW STREET, CARRICK ON SUIR.

The late John McGlynn

The death has occurred of John McGlynn late of Lower Abbey St, Wexford Town, Wexford and formerly of Coolkill, Thurles, Co Tipperary. Beloved husband of Chris McGlynn née Roche and brother-in-law of Ned Roche. Sadly missed by his wife, brother-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the section on RIP.ie marked 'condolences'. Funeral Mass can be viewed at 12 noon on The Church of Immaculate Conception, Rowe Street’s webcam on the following link www.wexfordparish.com

The late Eileen Moloney

The death has occurred of Eileen Moloney (née Walsh) late of Abbey Road, Thurles, Tipperary. Peacefully, after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the Staff of South Tipperary Regional Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tom, daughter in law Ann, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons John, Tom, Phil and Jim, daughters Eileen, Nora and Ann, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughters in law Martine, Marcella and Mary, sons in law Joe and John, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May She Rest In Peace. Following government guidelines, Eileen's funeral is private. Eileen's funeral cortège will leave her residence on Tuesday, 9th February, at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 10 family members in the church. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie. Sympathies can be expressed in the condolence section on RIP.ie. House Private Please.

The late Imelda O'Meara

The death has occurred of Imelda O'Meara late of Ashpark, Killea, Templemore, Tipperary, TR8 3E4, 7th of February 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of her family after a short illness. Wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted, hugely loved and missed by her daughters, Mary and Helen, sons Martin, Padraic, Mick, Seamus and Tommy, sisters in law Sr. Mary, California, and Bridget, Tralee, niece and nephew, sons-in-law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, loving friends and beloved cats. Requiem Mass for Imelda will take place in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Wednesday at 12pm. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com Mass may be viewed on www.ejgrey.com Family flowers only. Donations (if desired) to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, who provided incredible care to Imelda and support to her family.