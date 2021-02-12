Tipperary deaths - Friday, February 12, 2021

The late Tom Dunphy

The death has occurred of Tom Dunphy late of Marlfield Road, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at his home, in the presence of his family. Tom, dearly beloved husband of the late Kathleen and loving father of John, Ann-Marie, Breda and Tommy, dear brother of Billy (Carlow) and Paddy (Wexford), sadly and lovingly remembered by his daughters and sons, brothers, daughters-in-law Gillian and Teresa, sons-in-law Stephen and Paul, his eleven grandchildren, Dan, Tim, Jack, Cian, Kate, Aoibheann, John, Conor, Tom, Niamh and Róisín, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, the extended Dunphy and Gardner families, nieces, nephews, great neighbours and friends and his fantastic team of home help/carers. Rest In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Tom's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock in St.Mary's Church, Irishtown followed by burial in St.Patrick's Cemetery. We suggest using the online condolence section on RIP.ie as an option to offer your messages of comfort and shared happy memories of Tom's life. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

While the Dunphy family realise that many people would like to join them in the celebration of Tom's life they would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this difficult time for everyone. Donations in lieu of flowers to The Le Cairde Alzeimer Society Home / Day Care Centre. House Private Please.

The late Sean Fay

The death has occurred of Sean Fay late of Ballycraggan, Puckane, Tipperary / Nenagh, Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved parents Chris & Johnny. Will be sadly missed by his loving sister Arlene and his cherished nieces Jessie & Louise and nephew Kieran, aunts Maureen & Madeline, uncle Willy, extended family relatives, neighbours and his close community of friends in both Tipperary and New York. May Sean Rest In Peace. Due to current guidelines a private family funeral will take place. His Requiem Mass will take place in Puckane Church on Saturday at 11 o'c, followed by burial afterwards in Cloughprior Graveyard. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may veiw the livestream on https://youtube.com/channel/UCPPFPIr7vpmqcoQc-C8_-Lw. Condolences can be left in the section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

The late Jane Kennedy

The death has occurred of Jane Kennedy (née Dormer) late of Dundrum, Dublin / Harold's Cross, Dublin / Templederry, Tipperary. Unexpectedly, formerly of Harold's Cross. Predeceased by her father George. Dearly loved daughter of Eileen, Beloved wife of Peter (formerly Glastrigan, Templederry). Wonderful mother of Michelle, Sarah, Joseph & Ronan. Jane will be sadly missed by her adored grandchildren Adam, Luke & Jessica, daughter-in-law Suelem, son-in-law Chris, brothers James & George, sister Maria, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in peace. Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions may view the Funeral Mass at this link https://www.dundrumparish.com/webcam/ at 11.15am on Saturday, 13th February. Please feel free to leave personal messages for the family on the Condolences page on RIP.ie.

The late William Nolan

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Nolan late of Rearcross, Tipperary, February 9th 2021, (suddenly) at his residence. Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Mary, daughter Janice, sons James, Pat, Liam and Joey, brothers and sisters Mary, Tom, JoJo and Albert, daughters-in-law, Marie, Tina, Nichola and Leona, son-in-law Johnny, grandchildren Marguerite, Sheila, Patrick, Kate, Joseph, Bryan, Nicholas, Jack, Jonathon, Alice, Conor, Emma and Patrick, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross this Saturday for family Funeral Mass at 11.30 o' clock. Burial afterwards in Rearcross Cemetery. In line with Government guidelines, attendance is restricted to 10 family members, those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, can view Funeral Mass on the following link: https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/ "May He Rest in Peace". Please adhere to social distancing, face covering and no hand shaking. Messages of sympathy and support for the family can be added by clicking Condolences button on RIP.ie.

The late Davy Rea

The death has occurred of Davy Rea late of Dillon St., Tipperary Town, Tipperary and formerly of Carrickaroche, Galbally, Co. Limerick. Peacefully at St. Anthony's Nursing Home, Pallasgreen on the 10th February 2021. Davy. Predeceased by his loving wife Margaret, brother Tommy (Tom), sister Hannah (Whelan, Emly). Deeply regretted by his family, sons David & Pat, daughter Una, brother Patsy, sisters Sr. Catherine & Una (Delaney, Roscrea), daughter-in-law Kath, brothers-in-law, Tim & Jim, sisters-in-law Betty & Ann, grandchildren Sam, Lorcan, Izzy & Ella, nephews, nieces, relatives, cousins, & friends. Rest in Peace. Davy's cortége will leave his residence Saturday afternoon at 1.30pm, via O'Connell Rd., Davitt St., Main St., St. Michael's St., for 2pm Mass in St. Michael's Church, Tipperary. Mass will be lived streamed here Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Tipperary. Due to current restrictions funeral will be private. Sympathies can be expressed in the 'Condolence' section on RIP.ie.