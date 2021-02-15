Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 15

Daniel (Danny) O'CONNOR

Carrigeen, Cashel, Tipperary

O’Connor, Carrigeen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, February 12th 2021, peacefully, after a long illness, in the loving care of the staff at the Nursing Unit, Cluain Arann, Tipperary. Daniel (Danny), deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sons Ciaran and Brendan, daughter-in-law Anne-Marie, grandchildren Ciara, Diarmuid, Aoibhne and Meadhbh, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Danny’s funeral takes place privately. House private due to Covid-19. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.

Leslie WALLACE

Palmershill, Cashel, Tipperary / Borrisoleigh, Tipperary

Wallace, ‘Chez Nous’, Palmershill, Cashel and formerly of Summerhill House, Borrisoleigh, Co. Tipperary, February 12th 2021, peacefully at home. Leslie, beloved brother of the late Desmond Wallace and Denise Scott. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jacky, son Neville, daughter Tina (Jacqueline), granddaughter Katie, daughter-in-law Sherry, son-in-law Kai, brother Donald, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 Leslie’s funeral takes place privately. House private due to Covid-19. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.

Geraldine Ryan Keane (née Ryan Preston)

Ballymore, Cashel, Tipperary / Golden, Tipperary

Ryan Keane (nee Ryan Preston), Ballymore, Cashel and formerly of Radharc Álainn, Golden, Co. Tipperary. February 10th 2021, unexpectedly at home. Geraldine, beloved daughter of the late Danny and sister of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Richard, mother Kathleen, brothers John, Donal, Gerard and Damien, parents-in-law Connie and Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Geraldine's funeral has taken place privately due to Covid-19 restrictions. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Kidney Association. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family please click on the link below.

Thomas (Tommy) Kelly

Knockperry, Newcastle, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Kelly, Knockperry, Newcastle, Clonmel, who passed away peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his brothers Patrick, Johnny, James and his sisters Maggie Lonergan and Nellie Barry. Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Angela, his sons Jim, Pat and Oliver, his daughters Marie and Katie, his brother Mick (residing in Birmingham), daughters-in-law, son-in-law, his grandchildren, his greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gathering, Tommy’s Requiem will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Monday, 15th February 2021 in the Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, Newcastle, arriving at 11am followed by burial in Mollough New Cemetery, Newcastle.

Please feel free to use the online condolence page as an option to offer your messages of comfort and share happy memories of Tommy’s life to his family. The Kelly family realise that many people would like to join them in the celebration of Tommy’s life, they would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this difficult time. House private please.

Paul COLLINS

South Parade, Waterford City, Waterford / Clonmel, Tipperary

Paul Collins,

Late of South Parade, Waterford, formerly of St. Kevin’s Terrace, Clonmel.

Died February 10th 2021

Predeceased by his wife Bridie and brother Ralph. Paul will be sadly missed by his daughter Ruth, son Raphael, brother Michael, son-in-law Paul, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, family, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

To view Pauls funeral Mass on Monday 15th February at 10.30am log on to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uc1RsnlDzuA&feature=youtu.be

Paul’s funeral cortege will pass his home on Monday 15th February at 11.30am on route to St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

DUE TO RECENT H.S.E. GUIDELINES REGARDING FUNERAL GATHERINGS, PAUL’S FUNERAL WILL BE PRIVATE TO IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

Thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

NOEL CLEARY

Custume Barracks Athlone and late of Lisatunny, Nenagh, Tipperary / Athlone, Westmeath

Peacefully after a short illness at Milford Hospice. Pre-deceased by his beloved father Philip. Will be sadly missed by his loving sons Kieran & Conor, mother Monica, sisters Eileen (King) and Ann (Grace), brothers Aidan and Frank, aunts, uncles, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, his colleagues in the Irish Army, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May Noel Rest In Peace

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19, a private family funeral will take place. Remains arriving for Requiem Mass this Monday to St.Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot may view the livestream on https://nenaghparish.ie/ or on radio 106.2 Fm. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. Donations in lieu of flowers to

https://www.milfordcarecentre.ie/fundraising-support-us/make-a-donation/

Ann Bradley

Marble Hall Park, Ballinlough, Cork / Nenagh, Tipperary

BRADLEY (Cork & Nenagh) on February 12th , 2021 (peacefully) in the exceptional care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Nenagh General Hospital, ANN, Rathnaleen, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary (late Marble Hall Park, Ballinlough). Daughter of the late David and Kit and loving sister of Pat and the late David, Edward & Catherine. Sadly missed by her loving brother Pat, nephews David & Vincent, relatives and friends.

To follow best practices and guidelines and with the support of Ann’s family the funeral will take place privately. Ann's Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-of-lourdes-1 at 11:00am on Tuesday. Condolences may be added below or at www.oconnorfuneralcork.ie. Thank you for your co-operation and understanding.

Requiescat in pace.

Sr. Rita Ryan

Mercy Convent, Templemore, Tipperary

Formerly Drom, Templemore, Tipperary, died peacefully, February 14th 2021, in the loving care of the Sisters and staff at Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, Limerick. Predeceased by her parents Bridget and Patrick, brother Thady, sisters Áine and Siobhán. Greatly missed by her loving sister Maura Dwan, sister-in-law Mary Ryan, devoted nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, Mercy Sisters in Templemore, Sisters in the South Central Province and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to government guidelines and HSE restrictions, a private Requiem Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Templemore, at 12 noon on Tuesday, February 16th, followed by interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

Sr. Rita’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking here.

Messages of condolences may be left on EJGrey.com

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílís.”

Pat Ryan

Farnogue Drive, Wexford Town, Wexford / Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Ryan, Farnogue Drive, Wexford Town and late of Lacey Villas, Tipperary Town, Feb 13th 2021. Pat, peacefully at Cluain Arann Nursing Unit. Predeceased by his wife Nuala (nee O’Donoghue) and brother John. Sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Auchland, New Zealand) and Catherine (Tipperary), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends in Tipperary, Wexford, Caherciveen and Mitchelstown.

R.I.P.

Due to Covid restrictions, a family Mass for Pat will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary, on Tuesday, Feb 16th at 12 noon. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie. Private cremation to follow. A memorial Mass for Pat will take place in Wexford with burial of ashes at a later date. Donations, if desired, to Cluain Arann Nursing Unit or South Tipperary Hospice.

Christine Larkin (née Maher)

Adamstown, Templemore, Tipperary

Predeceased by her parents Gerry & Peg Maher and her brother John. Beloved wife and best friend to Kieran, beloved mother to Kevin and Kieran and their wife and partner Mairead and Joy and devoted grandmother to JJ, Josh and Gracie. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters Pat, Ger, Marie, Sadie, Margaret and Carmel, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, dear neighbours and close friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Christine’s Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. James’s Church, Killea, followed by interment in Killea Cemetery. Christine’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.ejgrey.com Messages of condolences may be left on www.ejgrey.com Donations to Oncology Department, Limerick c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

House Strictly Private Please

VERA HOGAN

Mount Falcon, Borrisokane, Tipperary

Peacefully at Nenagh Manor Nursing Home. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Olive, sister-in-law Belle, brother-in-law David, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, family circle, friends and neighbours.

Due to current restrictions and for the safety of everyone a private family funeral will take place. Burial will take place in Modreeny Cemetery on Tuesday at 3pm aprox. Social distancing to be strictly adhered to at the cemetery.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.