Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 16

Patrick O'Callaghan

Cascade, Clonmel, Tipperary

The death has occurred of Patrick O’Callaghan, Cascade, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Patrick, in his 87th year, passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Sunday afternoon in the presence of his loving family. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Josephine, daughters Aoife, Oonagh and Emeir, son Patrick, brother Phil, son-in-law Kamal, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Josephine and Eileen, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Thursday at 12 noon. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel. Burial will take place afterwards in Grange Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Due to HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

Trish Merrick (née Colfer)

Carrigareely, Caherconlish, Limerick / Mungret, Limerick / Golden, Tipperary

ormerly of Castlemungret, Mungret, Co. Limerick

Trish, died (peacefully) in the loving hands of the staff of ward 4C, University Hopsital Limerick, following a brief illness.

Daughter of the late Patsy and May Colfer

Beloved wife of P.J. and loving mother of Kevin, Robyn and Jack. Sadly missed by her sisters her twin Annette Dundon (Pallaskenry) and Jackie Sinnott (Crecora), brothers Seamus (Raheen) and Bernard (Bournemouth, U.K.), nephews, nieces, aunts, uncle-in-law, mother-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, great neighbours and many great friends.

May She Rest in Peace

For those would like to pay their respects by means of standing in a guard of honour, Trish's funeral cortege will depart Cross' Funeral Home, Ballyneety, on Wednesday (February 17th) at 11.00am, on route to Our Lady, Mother of the Church, Caherconlish, to arrive for a private Requiem Mass, for family only at 11.30am, Mass will be live streamed (to view click here) funeral afterwards to the adjoining Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Limerick Animal Welfare.

Margaret (La) Darcy

Portland, Lorrha, Tipperary

Margaret (La) Darcy, late of Portland, Lorrha, Nenagh, County Tipperary, died February 15th, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Saint Kieran's Nursing Home, Rathcabbin. Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, brothers Sean and Jimmy, sister Tina. Sadly missed by her brother Martin (Kilcormac), sister Brenadette Carroll (Crinkle), sisters in-law Mary and Nuala, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May La Rest in Peace"

In the interest of public health, Margaret's funeral will be private. The Darcy family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private family funeral will take place on Thursday the 18th at 12 (noon) in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass, followed by burial in the adjoining church yard.

Patrick Buddy Cooke

Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Patrick Buddy Cooke. Late of New Lane Court, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary. Died 13th February 2021. Sadly missed by his loving wife Peg, son, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Arriving to St Nicholas' Church on Tuesday the 16th February 2021 for funeral Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery.

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES BUDDY'S FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY.

DEBORAH BROPHY (née KEATING)

Formerly of Coomdiveen, Cahirciveen, Kerry / Cloughjordan, Tipperary

peacefully at High Meadows Care home, Pinner, London. Predeceased by her loving husband Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving children, son Brendan, daughter,Bernadette son-in-law Michael, grandchildren,

Michael,Siobhan, Fiona and great grandchild Teigan - Marie as well as extended family, and friends.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace

Following a service in St. Michael & St. John Church Cloughjordan on 20th February, at 12.00 noon Deborah will be laid to rest in the adjoining Cemetery.

To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current government advice and HSE guidelines with regards to public gatherings cannot, you may view the service via the following live stream link:

http://funeralslive.ie/deborah-brophy/