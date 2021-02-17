Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 17

Patrick RYAN

Dublin / Tipperary

Beloved Paddy the Castle Ryan, Dublin and Tipperary. Son of Charlie Ryan, hero of the Civil War. Husband of many years Monica Ryan, dearest friend of Fred and Kathleen.

Shall be dearly missed by his son Alan, daughter Susan and is so pleased to be reunited with his family and friends in heaven.

Fr. Paul O'SULLIVAN O.C.D.

Clarendon Street, Dublin 2, Dublin / Borrisokane, Tipperary

O’SULLIVAN, Fr. Paul, O.C.D. (Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary and St. Teresa’a, Clarendon Street, Dublin) February 12, 2021 (peacefully) at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his brothers Vincent and Ted and sisters Lill and May. Deeply regretted by his very caring and close sister-in-law Bee O’Sullivan, nieces Marie, Ann, Paula and Bernadette and their partners Kevin, John, Mark and John, his grandnephew Danny, grandnieces Emma, Ava, Erin and Sarah, his Discalced Carmelite brothers and sisters and wide circle of relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

In accordance with government guidance a private funeral service, for immediate family only, will take place on Thursday, February 18, at 11.30 am. The Mass may be viewed on www.clarendonstreet.com

Albert (Albie) MURPHY

Boherlahan, Tipperary

Murphy, Glasgow, Scotland and former of Boherlahan, Cashel, Co. Tipperary. February 12th 2021, peacefully in Glasgow following a short illness. Albert (Albie), beloved partner of the recently deceased Linda and son of the late Albert and Noreen. Deeply regretted by his partner Linda’s daughter wee Linda, brothers Pat, Christy and Aidan, sisters Margaret, Mary, Geraldine, Esther and Olivia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Albie’s funeral takes place in Scotland.

Daniel G. KELLY

Stillorgan, Dublin / Cashel, Tipperary

KELLY, Daniel G. MCh FRCSI (Stillorgan, Co. Dublin and late of Cashel, Co. Tipperary) - February 15, 2021. Beloved husband of Geraldine and much loved father to Robert, Stephen and Susan. Predeceased by his adored son Daniel and his adored granddaughter Scout. He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife and children, his son-in-law Barry, his daughters-in-law Lorna and Shauna, his cherished grandchildren (Harry, Dan, and Lara; Jack, Beth, and Darcie; Rachel and Ben), his only surviving and greatly loved sister Eithne, his sister-in-law Mary, his many nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral Service will take place Thursday at 10.00 am. The Mass may be viewed live by going to the following link https://www.facebook.com/MerrionRoadChurch/live. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave a personal message of condolence for his family by visiting https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Blackrock. Tel: (01) 280 4454.

Eileen Ivers (née Purcell)

13 Assumption Terrace, Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Eileen Ivers nee Purcell, 13 Assumption Terrace, Ballingarry and formerly Kilbraugh. Eileen passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her daughter Jacqueline. Deeply regretted by her husband Michael, her family Patrick,Joanne, Michael, Margaret, Lena, Gerard, Sabrina and Yvonne, her 18 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters and brothers, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest In Peace.

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions Eileen's funeral shall be private. Reposing at her home in Ballingarry. Removal on Wednesday (Feb 17th) to the Church of The Assumption, Ballingarry for Funeral Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Richard (Dick) Hackett

62 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

Richard (Dick) Hackett, late of 62 Treacy Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary. Died 15th February 2021. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Marian, Eileen and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Arriving for Funeral Mass in St Nicholas’ Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday, the 18th February 2021, at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery. Richard's Mass can be viewed live on

https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/

DUE TO HSE GUIDELINES RICHARDS FUNERAL MASS AND BURIAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY. WE SUGGEST USING THE ONLINE CONDOLENCE PAGE BELOW AS AN OPTION TO OFFER YOUR SYMPATHIES. THANK YOU FOR YOUR CO OPERATION AND CONSIDERATION AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME.

MARIAN FOLEY (née MCCARTHY)

Delford Drive, Rochestown, Cork / Nenagh, Tipperary

Late of Gortnacleha Capparoe Nenagh, passed suddenly but peacefully in the exceptional care of the doctors, nurses and staff of the Bon Secours Hospital Cork. Sadly missed by her loving and heartbroken husband Patrick, loving parents Annette and Kieran, sisters Michelle, Anne and Martina, brothers Kenneth, Michael, Thomas and Ronan, nieces, mother in law Una, father in law Pat, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, extended family, friends and of course Bear.

May she rest in peace

Due to ongoing HSE and Government Guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Donations if desired to the Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (www.dogactionwelfaregroup.ie).

A humanist ceremony will take place at the Shannon Crematorium this Thursday at 3 o'c. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the service on https://shannoncrematorium.com/ with access code 15MF18RN.