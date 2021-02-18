Tipperary deaths and funeral details, February 18

Frankie Walshe

Barrack Street, Fethard, Tipperary

Walshe, Barrack Street, Fethard, Co Tipperary, February 15th 2021. Frankie, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Paul and Michael, daughters in law Linda and Katie, sisters Diana Mason (Swansea) and Agnes Bertram-Hay (Adare), grandchildren Olivia, Liam and Grace, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements will be posted at a later date.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Teresa Tangney (née Quirke)

Ayle, Oola, Tipperary

Tangney (nee Quirke) Teresa, (Ayle, Oola, Co. Tipperary), February 17th 2021, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her brothers, sisters and her grandson Jonathan McCarthy; sadly missed by her husband Denis, brother Tom, daughters Trisha, Margaret and Mary (South Africa), extended family Paudie Moore, Joe McCarthy and Dewald Kruger, grandchildren Brian, Jamie, Emma and Torín, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Arriving at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite, Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Cappawhite Cemetery. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Milford Care Centre and the Irish Hospice Foundation. Please adhere to government guidelines re Covid-19. Mass will be restricted to 10 family members. Requiem Mass will be streamed live, link to follow.

Kathleen (Kitty) Kennedy (née Morris)

Newtown, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, Tipperary

Kathleen (Kitty) Kennedy (nee Morris), Newtown, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, and formerly of Aglish, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Michael, parents Christopher and Vina Morris, sisters Sr Marie-Therese, Una and Bridge, sons in law John, Noel and Sean, daughter in law Zulekha. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by children Mary, Fr Michael, Margaret,Vina, Paddy,Christy, Mark, Eugene, Teresa, Ita and Joe, brother James, sister Tess, 15 grandchildren 4 great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home Newtown, Rathcabbin with removal on Friday morning, February 19th, at 11.30 am to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery. Funeral mass can be viewed on Lusmagh Parish Church Facebook page. In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to guidelines Kathleen’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

Eddie Buckley

Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, Tipperary

Buckley, Pearse Park, Tipperary Town, February 15th, 2021, Eddie. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Ann, daughter Geraldine, sons Jimmy, Pat and Eamonn, sister Elizabeth (O'Donnell), grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to the Covid restrictions, a family Mass for Eddie will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary at 12 noon on Friday, 19th February 2021. Mass may be viewed on www.stmichaelsparishtipperary.ie followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary. Eddie's cortege will travel via his home in Pearse Park to the cemetery.

Anthony Barrett

Lucan, Dublin / Ballingarry (SR), Tipperary

Funeral Arrangements Later

Winifred (Freddie) Reade (née Wade)

New Line, Dundrum, Tipperary

Reade (née Wade) (New Line, Dundrum, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Kilshenane, Knockavilla and the UK), February 17th 2021. Peacefully, in the loving care of the matron and staff of the Woodlands Nursing Home, Dundrum. Winifred (Freddie), predeceased by her husband John, her sister Margaret her brothers Michael, James and Joe. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sisters Bridget (Carroll) and Kathleen (Bradshaw), her brother in law Neil, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, The Reade Family, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to Government restrictions on Covid-19 a family only Funeral Mass takes place on Friday (February 19th) in St Brigid’s Church, Annacarty, at 11.30am, followed by burial in Ardmayle Cemetery.