Tipperary deaths - Monday, February 22, 2021

The late Margaret Christine McGough

The death has occurred of Margaret Christine McGough (née Gleeson) late of Richmond, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her family. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Martin, son Richard & daughter Gillian, sister Eileen, grandchildren Melissa & April, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, cousins, neighbours, her 9 grand-dogs, relatives and friends. May Margaret Rest In Peace

Due to current guidelines, a private family funeral will take place, Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view Margaret's funeral service this Tuesday at 4 o'c on the livestream at https://shannoncrematorium.com/ (password will follow shortly). Condolences can be left in the section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. The McGough family would like to thank the Management and staff at both University Hospital Limerick, Nenagh General Hospital and Dr Brian Kennedy and his team for their kindness shown to Margaret during her illness. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

The late Frankie Walshe

The death has occurred of Frankie Walshe late of Barrack Street, Fethard, Tipperary, 15th 2021. Frankie, deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Paul and Michael, daughters in law Linda and Katie, sisters Diana Mason (Swansea) and Agnes Bertram-Hay (Adare), grandchildren Olivia, Liam and Grace, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Funeral will be private for family only. The Funeral Mass may be watched online on Friday February 26th at 11am on parishchurch.net. Messages of support and condolences for the family may be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.