Tipperary deaths - Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The late Julia Cormack

The death has occurred of Julia Cormack (née Bergin) late of The islands, Loughmore, Tipperary and Freshford, Co. Kilkenny, February 21, 2021, peacefully. Predeceased by her husband William, brothers Rev. Pat Bergin and John, sisters Margaret and Anne. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary (Young) and Noreen (Beechinor), sons Pat, Liam, John and Laurence, sister Mary Daly, sons-in-law David and Pat, daughters-in-law Jane, Louise and Maria, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 24th February at 2pm in The Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Loughmore. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral will be private please. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time. The funeral service will be on livestream atwww.premieravproductions.com/loughmore. Ccondolences may be left by clicking here www.ejgrey.com May Julia Rest in Peace.

The late Jack Fogarty

The death has occurred of Jack Fogarty late of Redditch, Worcestershire and formerly Annagh, Puckane, Nenagh, Tipperary

Jack will be sadly missed by his beloved wife Carmel, daughters, Kathleen and June, son in law, David and grandchildren, his brothers Gerard and Michael, sister Mary, sisters in law Breda and Winnie, nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. Jack’s funeral will take place at a later date in the UK. Messages of sympathy can be left on the section on RIP.ie.

The late John Sullivan

The death has occurred of John Sullivan late of Barbaha Lower, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary, passed away on February 22nd 2021, peacefully, in the loving care of the wonderful nurses, doctors and staff at University Hospital Limerick and ward 3D. Predeceased by his son Patrick, parents Margaret and John and nephew Michael Reddan. John will be sadly missed by his adored wife and best friend Bridget (nee Mulcahy), son Gerard, daughter Margaret (Ryan) (Capparoe), sister Josie Reddan (Killaloe), son-in-law Seán, daughter-in-law Claire, his grandchildren whom he adored Emma, Jack, Shane, Kate and Tommy, his niece Ann, brother-in-law Tom (Mulcahy), sister-in-law Sheila (McKeogh), all his cousins and extended relatives, kind neighbours and many many friends. In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a private family Funeral Mass (10 people) for John will take place on Thursday 25th in The Chuch of the Immaculate Conception, Ballywilliam at 12 o'clock, followed by burial in Burgess Cemetery, with strict adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link on RIP.ie. Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal. May he Rest in Peace

The late Anthony Barrett

The death has occurred of Anthony Barrett late of Lucan, Dublin and formerly Crohane, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Anthony passed away following an accident in Tenerife on Saturday 13th February 2021. He will be sadly missed by his partner Gael, sons Kyle and John, daughter Joyce, grandchildren Cathal, Casey, Corey, Katelyn, Eoghan, Kian and Cody, sisters Carmel and Imelda, aunts, uncle, aunts-in-law, daughter-in-law Donna, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry on Friday 26th February 2021 at 11.30am. Private cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium, Cork. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

The late Nuala Bourke

The death has occurred of Nuala Bourke (née Troy) late of Drom, Templemore, Tipperary, TR8 3E4, 22nd of February 2021, predeceased by her husband Donal and daughter Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving son Andy, Daughters Ena and Eileen, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Requiem mass on Wednesday the 24th of February in St. Mary’s Church Drom at 11-30am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Tipperary hospice, c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore. Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com Mass can be viewed on www.drominch.com

The late Maeve Higgins

The death has occurred of Maeve Higgins (née Boland) late of Sylane, Tuam, Galway and formerly of Moyglass, Fethard, Co. Tipperary. Peacefully at her home after a short illness. Predeceased by her loving sister Ina Myles. Deeply regretted by her husband P.J., son Brian and partner Mary, daughter Fionnuala and son-in-law Trevor, grandchildren Caoimhe and Luke, sister Sheila (Dublin), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Removal from her home on Wednesday morning to the Sacred Heart Church, Belclare for private Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Killower Cemetery. Mass live streamed on www.corofinbelclare.ie and on Parish Radio 95fm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Tuam Cancer Care. Please leave your message of sympathy in the condolence book on RIP.ie. May Maeve's kind and Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal peace.