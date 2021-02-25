Tipperary deaths - Thursday, February 25, 2021

The late Patrick Burke

The death has occurred of Patrick (Blackie) Burke late of Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, Tipperary and formerly Johnstown, Co. Kilkenny. Retired member of the Defence Forces, Blackie passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday morning. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Eileen, sons Barry and Kevin, grandsons Kyle and Cody, sister Sheila, nephew Eoin, niece Jenny, John and Patrick, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace. A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church, Clonmel on Saturday at 1.00pm. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis. Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends. For those who would have liked to attend the Funeral Mass but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a message of condolence on RIP.ie or alternatively on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Jamsie Burke

The death has occurred of Jamsie Burke late of Hurlers cross, Bunratty, Clare and formerly of Kilbarron, Coolbawn, Nenagh. Peacefully in the care of the matron and staff at Rivervale Nursing Home. Predeceased by his son Edward and sisters Bridget and Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving sons and daughters, sisters Nuala and Maura, brother John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace. Remains leaving Sullivan's Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane on Friday morning at 11:15 am via Finnoe Road to St Barron's Church, Kilbarron for a private family Funeral Mass at 12:00 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to government guidelines. Jamsie's family would like to thank you for your understanding. Social distance must be adhered to. No physical contact allowed.

The late Triona Butler

The death has occurred of Triona Butler (née Lonergan) late of Gortmalogue, Clonmel, Tipperary. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Triona, sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, daughters Jane and Clara, son-in-law James, brothers-in-law James and Anthony, sister-in-law Maura Gorey, grandchildren Jack, Jamie and Ivy, nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends. Rest In Peace. Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Triona's Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of her family only on Friday morning at 11 o'clock in St. John the Baptist's Church, Powerstown followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. We suggest using the condolence section on RIP.ie as an option to offer your messages of comfort and sympathy to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.Powerstownchurch.com. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

The late Thomas Day

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Day late of Gurtnaskeha, Clonoulty, Cashel, Tipperary, February 24th 2021. Peacefully, in the excellent care of the doctors, nurses and staff of South Tipperary General Hospital, Clonmel. Thomas (Tom), predeceased by his brothers Kieran and Bill. Sadly missed by his loving family, his sister Josephine (Hennessy), niece Elizabeth (Granard, Longford), nephew Jimmy (Templemore), relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace. Due to Government restrictions on Covid 19, a family only funeral Mass takes place on Friday (February 26th) in St John the Baptist Church, Clonoulty, at 11.30am the Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/clonoulty followed by Burial in Rossmore Cemetery.

The late John Fleming

The death has occurred of John Fleming late of Cregg Road, Carrick-on-Suir, Co.Tipperary. Died 23rd February 2021. Sadly missed by his loving children sons Sean and Ken, daughters Martina and Louise, sons in law Derek and Ronan, daughter in law Sandra, grandchildren Saoirse, Aoife, Sarah and Ruby, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Arriving at Faugheen Church on Friday 26th February 2021 for funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE guidelines John's funeral and burial will take place for immediate family. We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.