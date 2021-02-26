Tipperary deaths - Friday, February 26, 2021

The late Anthony Grimes

The death has occurred of Anthony (Nano) Grimes late of 55 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary. Died suddenly and unexpectedly. Pre-deceased by his beloved mam Teresa (nee Devereux) and brother Jim. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken sons Damien (Damo), Jason and Thomas and their mother Patricia, Father William (Bill), sisters Joan, Teresa and Kathleen, brother Liam, adored grandchildren Alyssa, Ruby, Sean, Paddy and Clodagh, Damien's partner Orla, Jason partner Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunt Frances (Grimes), relatives, kind neighbours and large circle of friends. RIP. Due to goverment guidelines Anthony's Funeral Mass will be for family only (10 People). Private removal on Sunday morning at 10.45 (travelling down the Birr Road, Green St., Main St., Rosemary St., and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Anthony's Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie. Please leave messages of condolence on the link on RIP.ie.

The late Sean Hickey

The death has occurred of Sean Hickey late of Georgespark Gortnahoe, Thurles, Tipperary. Died peacefully at South Tipperary General hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, his family Patrick, Kenneth and Nicola, Patrick's partner Jackie, sister Sheila, brothers Noel, Seamus, Donal and Thomas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace. In keeping with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Requiem Mass for Sean will take place on Saturday morning at 11.30 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Gortnahoe followed by burial in Auglish Cemetery. Messages of condolence can be placed on the page provided on RIP.ie. For those wishing to view the Requiem Mass can do so through the following link; https://youtu.be/bQkKFvjharE

The late Tom Lowry

The death has occurred of Tom Lowry late of Moyaliff, Ballycahill, Thurles, Tipperary. Unexpectedly at his home, Tom died peacefully on Wednesday 24th February 2021. He will be sadly missed by his sister Carmel Bourke (Ballyboy), his brothers Phil (Drombane), Joss (Killaloe) and Tim (Drogheda),his much loved niece Laura, brother-in-law George, sisters-in-law Margaret and Rita, nephews, nieces, wonderful neighbours, relatives, carers, and many friends. A private family funeral will take place in accordance with the current HSE and Covid-19 guidelines. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time. Tom’s Funeral Mass will be available for viewing at 11.30am am on Saturday 27th by following link churchcamlive.ie/upperchurchdrombane-parish/ If it is your wish to leave a personal message for Tom’s family and relatives, you can do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Ar dheis Dé ar a anamh dílis

The late Maureen Noonan

The death has occurred of Maureen Noonan (née Slattery) late of Clonmore, Templemore and formerly Garryspillane, Co. Limerick and Riversdale House, Glen of Atherlow, Co. Tipperary, February 24th 2021, pre deceased by her husband Denis, infant son John, grandson Donnacha and brother Liam. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary, Kathleen, Betty, Julie, Helen, Paula, Anne and Denise, sons Pat, John and Tommy, Sister Betty, Brothers Pat and John, Grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, brother in law, relatives kind neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace. Requiem mass on Friday in St. Anne’s Church, Clonmore at 2 pm. Interment afterwards in Templeree Cemetery travelling via Killavanogue, Clonboo and Templetuohy. Mass can be viewed on www.premieravproductions.com/player Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Community Hospital of the Assumption Thurles c/o Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore.

The late Ann Ryan

The death has occurred of Ann Ryan late of Benedine, Nenagh, Tipperary, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by her parents Rody and Kathleen and her sister Mary Dunne. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters and brothers Sadie (Brislane) (Toomevara), Una (Ryan) (Ardcroney), Margaret (Kearney) (Borrisokane), Timmy and Mike (Limerick), brothers-in-law Francie and Joe, sister-in-law Maureen, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. In keeping with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass (10 people) for Ann will take place on Saturday, departing her home at 12.20pm to arrive for 1pm Mass in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery (Ballycommon), with adherence to social distancing and face covering. Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre. May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.